Long Beach Township, NJ

NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway

A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: FLIPPED KAYAK – WATER RESCUE IN PROCESS

Emergency personnel are in the area of the 700 block of Manor Drive for a water rescue. It is reported that the kayak flipped upside down. This is a rescue is process and a developing story. We have no additional details at this moment, however, should new details become available, we will update our page as quickly as possible.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

SAYREVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR ON GSP SB

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound just north of exit 123. There is an overturned car currently on its side in the left lane of the express lanes. Debris is scattered all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up in the area so anticipate delays.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ASSIGNS ADDITIONAL RESOURCES TO AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE

Monmouth County: As auto thefts continue to soar at alarming rates due to catch and release policies, Sheriff Shaun Golden is assigning six additional officers to the Monmouth/Ocean County Auto Theft Task Force. The sheriff recently announced this plan during a virtual task force meeting which included members of law enforcement from Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: KITCHEN FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working kitchen fire on the 0 block of Castle. Per command fire has been knocked down. No other details are available at this time.
JACKSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home

This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach

One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are responding to a structure fire on the 200 block of Thompson Bridge Road. Upon arrival the fire department noted smoke coming out from eaves. A request for RIT and tankers was put in place. The last report is the fire has been knocked down and no injuries were reported.
JACKSON, NJ

