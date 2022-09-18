Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BEACHWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING $1.3 MILLION FROM CAR DEALERSHIP HE WORKED FOR
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 19, 2022, Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25b(1), as well as Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. In October 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad was contacted...
Whiting, NJ man loses control of vehicle and crashes into neighbors home in Manchester, NJ
An investigation is underway in Manchester Township after a vehicle went from its owners driveway to the living room in a home across the street on Monday night. The preliminary details from the crash were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. Police said that they received a call around...
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: FLIPPED KAYAK – WATER RESCUE IN PROCESS
Emergency personnel are in the area of the 700 block of Manor Drive for a water rescue. It is reported that the kayak flipped upside down. This is a rescue is process and a developing story. We have no additional details at this moment, however, should new details become available, we will update our page as quickly as possible.
ocscanner.news
SAYREVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR ON GSP SB
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound just north of exit 123. There is an overturned car currently on its side in the left lane of the express lanes. Debris is scattered all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up in the area so anticipate delays.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency responders were at the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle at Rt 37 and Garfield. One person was injured and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Anticipate residual delays in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ASSIGNS ADDITIONAL RESOURCES TO AUTO THEFT TASK FORCE
Monmouth County: As auto thefts continue to soar at alarming rates due to catch and release policies, Sheriff Shaun Golden is assigning six additional officers to the Monmouth/Ocean County Auto Theft Task Force. The sheriff recently announced this plan during a virtual task force meeting which included members of law enforcement from Monmouth and Ocean Counties.
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: KITCHEN FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working kitchen fire on the 0 block of Castle. Per command fire has been knocked down. No other details are available at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home
This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
The names of the people who were killed have not been released.
Prosecutor: 65-year-old woman found dead in Old Bridge home
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old Old Bridge woman as a homicide.
Former Car Dealership Employee Arrested For Money Laundering, Theft
BEACHWOOD – An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged for stealing over $1 million from a local car dealership, authorities said. Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering as well as Theft in connection to a fraudulent billing scheme occurring at an automobile dealership located in Toms River.
Video Shows Helicopter Rescue Of Injured Boater 100 Miles Off NJ Coast
A 60-year-old boater was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter nearly 100 miles off the coast of New Jersey over the weekend (scroll for video). The man had fallen aboard the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, on Sunday, and notified watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. The Air Station...
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a structure fire on the 200 block of Thompson Bridge Road. Upon arrival the fire department noted smoke coming out from eaves. A request for RIT and tankers was put in place. The last report is the fire has been knocked down and no injuries were reported.
Comments / 1