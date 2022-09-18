ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 3

Related
NBC4 Columbus

‘Paz’ for a minute, adopt him for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Less than a month after the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center hosted the annual Clear the Shelters event, there are still some lovable pooches waiting for their 4Ever Home. Paz has been at the shelter since late spring. This 3.5-year-old is fun-loving and ready to go. This guy is […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV partners with Columbus Humane for a 'Day of Giving'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV is partnering with Columbus Humane to help pets at home and pets still waiting to find their forever home. Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for a "Day of Giving." Donations will go to essential programs and services, including access to nutritious pet food and quality veterinary care.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
Pets & Animals
Franklin County, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Johnstown, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Parents, grandma arrested after caged toddler found at Ohio home

Three people are under arrest after authorities say they found one toddler in a cage and another toddler holding a meth pipe at a Logan, Ohio home southeast of Columbus. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has charged 61-year-old grandmother Ella Webb, as well as parents, 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith with child endangering.
LOGAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Microchips
10TV

Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
10TV

17-year-old charged for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he brought a loaded handgun into Whetstone High School. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a student arriving late to school was stopped after entering the building by a staff member. Police said the teen "made a joke" about being late because another student was showing him a handgun.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus Zoo receives $500,000 from ODNR for wildlife conservation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium received $500,000 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for wildlife conservation in the state. ODNR said in a release that the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussel Conservation and Research Center and for conservation work to restore native amphibians and reptiles.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy