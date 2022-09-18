Read full article on original website
‘Paz’ for a minute, adopt him for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Less than a month after the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center hosted the annual Clear the Shelters event, there are still some lovable pooches waiting for their 4Ever Home. Paz has been at the shelter since late spring. This 3.5-year-old is fun-loving and ready to go. This guy is […]
Ohio apartment complex turns to DNA testing to find out what dog pooped
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s something to bark about at a Dublin apartment complex where a dog DNA program gets pet owners to pick up the poop — or face a hefty fine. It’s a high-tech solution to that unpleasant squish: a company that DNA matches a dog’s waste to a saliva mouth swab on […]
Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods
"Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what's left," said the shelter.
10TV partners with Columbus Humane for a 'Day of Giving'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV is partnering with Columbus Humane to help pets at home and pets still waiting to find their forever home. Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for a "Day of Giving." Donations will go to essential programs and services, including access to nutritious pet food and quality veterinary care.
Family of Columbus man killed in February is demanding answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lee Mardis Jr. should be turning 25 on Oct. 16. He should be able to hold his now, 5-month-old baby girl. He should still be here. On the cold night of Feb. 5 this year, Lee Mardis Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend were attacked on Gilbert Street.
Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
Neighbors stunned over toddler locked in 'cage' in deplorable conditions
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was found this week locked up in a cage at a rural Hocking County home. The parents are set to appear in court Wednesday. It’s a disturbing case, and it has neighbors and the community stunned. Janice Stephenson is a grandmother and...
Parents, grandma arrested after caged toddler found at Ohio home
Three people are under arrest after authorities say they found one toddler in a cage and another toddler holding a meth pipe at a Logan, Ohio home southeast of Columbus. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has charged 61-year-old grandmother Ella Webb, as well as parents, 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney and 25-year-old Megan Smith with child endangering.
Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
Two Hilltop homes riddled with bullets during a rash of shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in west Columbus say they are living in fear after their two homes were shot up last week. "All of a sudden we heard, boom, boom, boom," said Roy Ferrell. "My daughter had sawdust on her. I had sawdust chips all over me." Ferrell...
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
When authorities arrived at the home, they say they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and had bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, law enforcement said.
Ohio Toddlers Found Caged, Holding Meth Pipe During Search Warrant
I don't WANT to bash on you all the time. I've even written a few articles that paint the "Florida" of the Midwest in a pretty good light recently. But then you go and produce something like this, that IMMEDIATELY catapults you back down the ladder of society. Per an...
Hundreds of Scarecrows Are Taking Over Fairfield County for the ‘Trail of Scarecrows’
Starting Oct. 1, you’ll be able to enjoy this either adorable or haunting event, depending on how you feel about anthropomorphic hay.
‘Suspicious’ body found in Ohio home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
Chip, a horse with Franklin County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit, dies at 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old retired race horse who later became a prized member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has died, the office announced Tuesday. Chip, who joined the Mounted Unit in 2020 after retiring from a successful racing career, died after two years of service to Franklin County residents, whether it be […]
High schooler makes $250,000 donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio high school student is making a major donation to fight pediatric cancer, based on her own experience with it. Natalie Gray, a freshman at Olentangy Liberty High School, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in July 2021. It was a condition she said only 50% of children […]
Searching for the perfect pumpkin or apples? Here's 10 fun-filled central Ohio farms.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's that time of the year again. Leaves will soon be falling, the days are growing cooler and many Ohioans are on the search for fun-filled autumn events. Well, look no further — 10TV has gathered a list of area farms for you and your family to explore this fall season.
Delaware County family to appear on Dr. Phil discussing hazing prevention
DELAWARE, Ohio — Shortly after the death of Stone Foltz, a student at Bowling Green State University and a pledge at Pi Kappa Alpha, his family said it was too early to tell his story. Now Shari and Cory Foltz, along with their children AJ and Jersey, speak at...
17-year-old charged for bringing loaded gun into Whetstone High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he brought a loaded handgun into Whetstone High School. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a student arriving late to school was stopped after entering the building by a staff member. Police said the teen "made a joke" about being late because another student was showing him a handgun.
Columbus Zoo receives $500,000 from ODNR for wildlife conservation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium received $500,000 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for wildlife conservation in the state. ODNR said in a release that the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussel Conservation and Research Center and for conservation work to restore native amphibians and reptiles.
