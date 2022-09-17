ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pump the brakes on the Anthony Richardson hype train

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0101sI_0i01klHD00

Heading into the 2022 college football season, few prospects were as intriguing and promising at Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

After a massive upset win in The Swamp over then-No. 7 Utah, Richardson’s draft stock went through the roof, sending him flying up into the same mock draft stratosphere as Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Just as quickly, it seems the hype surrounding Richardson has come back down to earth after back-to-back performances that revealed just how much development he still needs as a pro quarterback prospect.

The week after taking down Utah, Richardson struggled in a 26-16 loss to Kentucky, completing just 14 of his 35 pass attempts for 143 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He wasn’t even his typically dynamic self as a runner in that game either, managing just four yards on six rushing attempts.

Those struggles continued Saturday night, as the Gators barely escaped an upset loss at home to USF, needing a pair of fumbled snaps on the Bulls’ final drive to seal a 31-28 victory. Richardson went 10-for-18 through the air for just 112 yards, once again with no touchdowns and a pair of picks. On the ground, he tallied only 24 yards on seven carries.

In both disappointing performances, Richardson struggled with accuracy, ball placement, decision-making and anticipation, many of the most important traits NFL scouts and executives are looking for in a potential franchise quarterback.

Richardson may yet develop into that kind of player, but these last two weeks have proven that he’s just not there yet.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors

If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit has had a pretty busy last couple of days between his Thursday Night Football and College GameDay duties. But he started this Sunday as he often does: With an updated ranking. On Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new top six rankings following Week 3 of the college football season....
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

