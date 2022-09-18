ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Enis, Vele Staying Focused As Role In Utah Offense Grows

SALT LAKE CITY- Wide receivers Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele are determined to stay focused after a big outing last weekend against San Diego State. The Utes were determined to incorporate their wide receivers into the offense more heading into 2022, but the process has been slower than most thought three games in. However, both Enis and Vele showed their value as pass catchers, hauling in three of Utah’s five touchdowns last weekend. The key now for the veteran players is to keep being that threat week-in and week-out starting with Arizona State this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU TE Dallin Holker Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – BYU football tight end Dallin Holker is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. KSL Sports confirmed with the tight end directly. After Tuesday’s practice, Holker was not at practice as players walked off the Student Athlete Building practice field. He informed BYU head coach...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down parts of BYU’s loss to the Oregon Ducks. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Utah College Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
San Diego, CA
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
California Football
Logan, UT
Sports
Logan, UT
College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Logan, UT
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Football
Local
California College Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Unveils New White Uniforms

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball unveiled new white uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Cougars announced the new uniform identity on Tuesday night. Instead of Brigham Young on the uniform, it reads “BYU” on the front in white lettering. The numbers on the jersey are in royal blue.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Adding Injury To Insult, Utah State Loses Two Starters For Season

LOGAN, Utah – Quarterback Logan Bonner isn’t the only Aggie dealing with an injury as Utah State lost two starters for the year in the loss to Weber State. Recovering from offseason knee surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Aggies bowl win over Oregon State, Bonner has acknowledged hesitation in trusting his surgically repaired joint, even with an intact receiving core.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Hoke
kslsports.com

BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game

PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Big Sky Honors Weber State QB Bronson Barron Following Week 3

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big Sky Conference announced that Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron earned the league’s Player of the Week honor following his performance against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The Wildcats hosted the Blazers at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, September 17. Barron and...
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Bonner On ‘Short Leash’ As Recovery From Knee Injury Continues

LOGAN, Utah – Often times, the most difficult hurdle for an athlete to overcome when rehabbing an injury is the mental block that comes when stepping back on the field. For Utah State’s graduate senior quarterback Logan Bonner, his slow start to the 2022 season could be linked to a lack of trust in his surgically repaired left knee.
LOGAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Utes#American Football#College Football#Tnt#Rice Eccles Stadium#Ohio State#Aztecs#Sdsu#Utsa
kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Wyoming Game

PROVO, Utah – It’s back to the grind for BYU football as they look to return to the winning side of things this week. BYU’s next opponent is former conference rival Wyoming this Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. To prepare for any game week, the growing tradition...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 6 Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team put a bow on Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah with a full recap and analysis. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind talked about the best games and performances from the sixth week of the 2022 high school football season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy