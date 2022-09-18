Read full article on original website
Related
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
A passenger in a Mazda 3 died after the car crashed into two parked vehicles on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.
Motorcyclist ejected, critically injured in Kansas City crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after being ejected in a crash on The Paseo in Kansas City late Monday night.
KMBC.com
Interstate 70 back open hours after construction truck hits sign
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Interstate 70 Eastbound is back open in Kansas City, Kansas, after a construction truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The collision happened near James Street at 3:41 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said eastbound lanes of I-70 near James Street were to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead in fatal hit-and-run multi-vehicle crash Monday night in KCMO
One person is dead after a hit-and-run collision Monday night on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after 1-vehicle crash on Paseo
A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday night on The Paseo near 58th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Woman dies after being shot Tuesday near 35th, Cypress
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a woman died Tuesday after she was shot near 35th Street and Cypress Avenue. Authorities said officers were called at about 6:15 p.m. on a report of gunshots. While on the way, 911 received multiple additional calls of a shooting on the block.
KMBC.com
Driver runs from scene after passenger dies in three-vehicle collision
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says a driver fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident on Monday night. The three-vehicle crash at St. John and Oakley Ave. happened just before 10 p.m. Accident investigators were notified of the hit-and-run death and responded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway in Kansas City
One person is dead following a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway near 85th Street in Kansas City Monday night.
KMBC.com
UPDATE: KCPD says one dead, several injured in I-70 ramp crash, 3-month-old unharmed
Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a crash that left several people with critical injuries Saturday night. On Sunday, they said one of the victims had died. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on the Interstate 70 off ramp at 31st Street. Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving...
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KMBC.com
Driver of fatal hit-and-run crash ran from scene on foot Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Watch the video above for some of Monday's top stories. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck who ran away from a fatal crash Sunday night. Police said officers were called to investigate a three-vehicle crash in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead in hit-and-run collision on Northbound U.S. 71
One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
KMBC.com
KCPD body cam video shows 2 officers helping women trapped on balcony during August fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released body camera video Tuesday of two police officers coming to the aid of two women trapped on a balcony when an apartment building caught fire last month. Police said South Patrol officers Scott Summers and Dustin Dykstra were on...
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital
Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman at Shawnee apartment
Doniel Sublett Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in Johnson County for the deadly shooting of a woman at a Shawnee apartment complex.
Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
KCTV 5
Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
Comments / 1