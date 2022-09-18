ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KMBC.com

Interstate 70 back open hours after construction truck hits sign

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Interstate 70 Eastbound is back open in Kansas City, Kansas, after a construction truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The collision happened near James Street at 3:41 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said eastbound lanes of I-70 near James Street were to be...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Leawood, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Leawood, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Leawood, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KMBC.com

Woman dies after being shot Tuesday near 35th, Cypress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a woman died Tuesday after she was shot near 35th Street and Cypress Avenue. Authorities said officers were called at about 6:15 p.m. on a report of gunshots. While on the way, 911 received multiple additional calls of a shooting on the block.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol
WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble

A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
LATHROP, MO
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital

Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Single car crash in Bates County ejects 2, leading to serious injuries

BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belton, Missouri, man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning resulting in serious injuries. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the 26-year-old man crashed his 2003 Chevrolet at 52W W/O County Road NW 5001 in Bates County when the vehicle traveled off the road driving eastbound and struck an embankment.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy