Josh Heupel is aware of Tennessee’s recent history with Florida, but is not concerned with how it may affect this week’s game in Knoxville. “I don’t believe that,” Heupel said of the current Vols inheriting a psychological hurdle. “Each week is different, each day is different, each season is. For us, we’re however many months into our program here right now. Our kids are extremely confident as they should be. They’ve prepared the right way, they’ve worked hard, we continue to grow. They know that preparation’s going to be the most important thing.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO