saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network panel breaks down Florida-Tennessee: 'This game feels big'
Florida has won 16 of the last 17 meetings against Tennessee, but the panel of analysts at CBS Sports Network expects that to change this week when the SEC East rivalry is renewed on Rocky Top. “This game feels big, and yet I don’t know that Florida is ready to...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols make decision on Jimmy Calloway after fight against Akron
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway will be suspended for the first half of UT’s matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday, according to a report from WNML’s Jimmy Hyams. Calloway was ejected from the Vols’ 63-6 win last Saturday against Akron for throwing several punches at a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis expects big things from Tennessee, starting this week
Saturday is shaping up to be a potential epic showdown between SEC rivals Florida and Tennessee. The No. 22 Gators will roll into Neyland Stadium as 10-point underdogs to take on the No. 12 ranked Vols. That’s the biggest point spread in more than 25 years, and the first time in almost as many years that the Vols have been favored. The Volunteers have only won the matchup once since the 2004 season, and they haven’t beaten the Gators since 2016.
atozsports.com
Akron head coach makes huge statement about Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols boat raced the Akron Zips last weekend in Neyland Stadium, easily winning 63-6. Akron head coach Joe Moorhead likely knew the outcome wasn’t going to be pretty for Akron. But he still prepared his team as though they were expecting to win (as any coach should/would).
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel addresses Tennessee's lopsided recent history against Florida
Josh Heupel is aware of Tennessee’s recent history with Florida, but is not concerned with how it may affect this week’s game in Knoxville. “I don’t believe that,” Heupel said of the current Vols inheriting a psychological hurdle. “Each week is different, each day is different, each season is. For us, we’re however many months into our program here right now. Our kids are extremely confident as they should be. They’ve prepared the right way, they’ve worked hard, we continue to grow. They know that preparation’s going to be the most important thing.”
usalaxmagazine.com
wvlt.tv
spectrumnews1.com
wvlt.tv
WATE
