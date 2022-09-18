COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this weekend, three Knox County schools would be in and two of them would be hosting first-round games. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO