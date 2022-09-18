ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Three Knox County schools in line for playoff bids at season's midway point

COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this weekend, three Knox County schools would be in and two of them would be hosting first-round games. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
Have Buckeyes finally figured out how to utilize Ohio's former Mr. Football?

LEXINGTON -- Cade Stover is surprising people again -- people who shouldn't be surprised. Stover is one of the best athletes to come out of Ohio in the past decade. An All-Ohio basketball player who led his Lexington team to the Final Four as a junior, he became the state's Mr. Football as a senior and the Gatorade Player of the Year.
Cole Lee Hoeflich

Cole Lee Hoeflich, 30, of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel, 201 Newark Rd., Mount Vernon. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Workman Cemetery, Danville with Rev. Ruth Douglas officiating.
Knox County JFS partners With Interchurch for back-to-school vouchers

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services paired with long-time partner Interchurch Food Pantry to distribute Back-to-School vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year. The $100 vouchers were distributed at a variety of locations within the county. In total, 549 applications (families) were processed by JFS...
Knox County schools react to state report card results

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County schools varied in results when statewide report cards were released. The county's five public schools ranged from five to one stars with room to grow in their own respective categories. The report card has five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy.
