Human Tractor Pull draws biggest crowd yet at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- The Human Tractor Pull is a fun contest of speed generated by a team of individuals that seek to the antique tractor with a strong rope faster than the others in their division. The contest is conducted by members of the Fair Board with equipment shared by members...
Late comeback propelled Lex to one of Ohio's biggest prep football upsets
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half.
Three Knox County schools in line for playoff bids at season's midway point
COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this weekend, three Knox County schools would be in and two of them would be hosting first-round games. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
Have Buckeyes finally figured out how to utilize Ohio's former Mr. Football?
LEXINGTON -- Cade Stover is surprising people again -- people who shouldn't be surprised. Stover is one of the best athletes to come out of Ohio in the past decade. An All-Ohio basketball player who led his Lexington team to the Final Four as a junior, he became the state's Mr. Football as a senior and the Gatorade Player of the Year.
Lunchtime Chat: Banned Books and Fahrenheit 451, Public Library of Mount Vernon & Knox County
“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Lunchtime chat about Banned Books and Fahrenheit 451 with PLMVKC...
Cole Lee Hoeflich
Cole Lee Hoeflich, 30, of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel, 201 Newark Rd., Mount Vernon. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Workman Cemetery, Danville with Rev. Ruth Douglas officiating.
Newark's Johnny Clem joined the Union Army at age 11 during the Civil War
Johnny Clem was a soldier in the service of the United States for most of his life. He was born on Aug. 13, 1851, in Newark, Ohio.
Knox County JFS partners With Interchurch for back-to-school vouchers
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services paired with long-time partner Interchurch Food Pantry to distribute Back-to-School vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year. The $100 vouchers were distributed at a variety of locations within the county. In total, 549 applications (families) were processed by JFS...
Knox County schools react to state report card results
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County schools varied in results when statewide report cards were released. The county's five public schools ranged from five to one stars with room to grow in their own respective categories. The report card has five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy.
Fahrenheit 451 Online Book Discussion: Banned Books Week at the Public Library
“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Join us for an online book discussion of Fahrenheit 451...
Sherrod Brown: Support of law enforcement will rebuild trust with communities
We have seen too many tragedies in Ohio and around the country that have broken the trust between law enforcement and the communities they swear an oath to protect and serve. The arrival of an officer on the scene should be a cause for relief – not more anxiety.
