Week 4 of the 2022 college football season features a number of intriguing matchups as in-conference play begins to take center stage. This week we have a ranked matchup in the ACC between No. 5 Clemson and No. 20 Wake Forest as well as two ranked matchups in the SEC, No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee and No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M. Other teams a top the rankings have home dates against unranked teams.

