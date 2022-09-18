Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on EarthDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Related
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is cautious to not let his team look too far ahead of Thursday's game. Illinois (2-1) is coming off of a win against Virginia prior to last week's open week and hosts Chattanooga (3-0), which is ranked No. 9 in the FCS polls. Bielema, the head coach, is saying all of the right things about not letting his team overlook an opponent that certainly has the capability of capitalizing on an Illinois mistake, which the Illini have been prone to having in the first three games of the season.
Four Tennessee College Football Teams Get Recognized by FCS National Rankings
The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) is a part of the NCAA Division I but represents the lower level of competition in the country’s highest level of college football. Tennessee has teams that are competing at a very high level against other FCS programs. Chattanooga has yet to lose a...
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
chattanoogacw.com
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 19
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports provided by the administration. The caller advised he was having trouble with his 15-year-old daughter. On scene police spoke with the complainants. They advised their 15-year-old child had assaulted one of them and damaged a window in the residence. Police learned that the female had assaulted one of the complainants following an argument about the juveniles cell phone by striking her multiple times. Police contacted the juvenile at which time she was arrested for domestic assault and vandalism. The juvenile was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention center.
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth
PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
RELATED PEOPLE
Night closures of Snodgrass Bridge over the weekend
The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge will be closed for several hours Friday and potentially Saturday night to replace components of the bridge.
WDEF
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
fox17.com
TBI offers $2,500 reward for help capturing wanted man from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Chattanooga man to its most wanted list. And if you can help investigators find him, you'll be eligible for a $2,500 reward. A TBI tweet sent out Monday morning says investigators are looking for Ronald Spence, Junior.
weisradio.com
High Speed Chase in Northwest Georgia Ends in Fatal Crash
On Friday (September 16th), at approximately 2:00pm – Deputy Villagomez with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Ford passenger car on Highway 27 in the area of Silver Hill road. The driver was stopped for speeding after being clocked traveling northbound at 83 mph in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
70-Year-Old Hiker Dies Following 60-Foot Drop From Alabama Waterfall
On Saturday afternoon, a 70-year-old man was hiking at High Falls Park in DeKalb County when he lost his footing near a waterfall around 2 p.m. Tragically, the hiker slipped off the trail completely, falling 60 feet to his death in the popular Alabama park. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded...
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
luxury-houses.net
Perfectly Blends Space, Luxury, and Serenity, this Elegant and Exceptional Estate in Cleveland Listed at $2.4M
The Estate in Cleveland is a luxurious home of immediately noticed quality of construction is now available for sale. This home located at 245 Bigsby Creek Rd NW, Cleveland, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,771 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford (Phone: 423-504-5987), Preston Putnam (Phone: 706-483-0268) – Keller Williams Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cleveland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Conducting a Juvenile Death Investigation
On Friday evening at approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles. It was believed the two juveniles wondered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.
Small town's first violent crime in over 6 years
The police chief in Estill Springs is asking for the public's help in the wake of the town's first violent crime — robbery of a store — in over six years. Security video shows the suspect in action.
7 arrested after children, disabled adult found in ‘filthy’ house in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people living in a home police describe as “completely filthy” are facing nearly 60 charges of child and animal abuse. According to a lengthy incident report, officers were called to a home in Floyd County for a possible animal cruelty case.
Comments / 0