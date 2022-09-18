ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession

Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
RadarOnline

'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan Markle Accuses British Press Of Calling Her Children The N-Word

Mama bear came out. Meghan Markle went OFF on British tabloid readers, who took aim at her children, Radar has learned. In a brand-new bombshell interview, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex — who shares two children with Prince Harry — addressed the U.K. press and their vile and racist readers. Markle — who is biracial — spoke out about how the Royals work with the press. “There’s literally a structure,” she said. She went on to explain that when she was still an active member of the royal family, she was expected to give Royal Rota photos of her son, Archie.Royal Rota is...
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Attends Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Wearing Touching Tribute

Meghan Markle is paying her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the State Funeral of the late British monarch on Sunday at Westminster Abbey. She arrived solo as her husband, Prince Harry, participated in the procession behind the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.
