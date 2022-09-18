Read full article on original website
Prince Andrew ‘worried about King Charles’ but ‘still thinks he’s done a good job’ in statement on Queen, expert claims
PRINCE Andrew showed he thinks he has done a good job in supporting the monarchy in his tribute to the Queen, a royal expert claimed. The Duke of York is also worried about his brother being King Charles because it now means there is no way back for him into the Royal Family, biographer Angela Levin added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession
Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession
Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William
This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
Sarah Ferguson Attends Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral as Her Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Appears in Morning Suit: Photos
Paying their respects. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson appeared alongside their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, at Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral on Monday, September 19. The Duke and the Duchess of York, both 62, joined Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, at Westminster Abbey to honor the late monarch...
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan Markle Accuses British Press Of Calling Her Children The N-Word
Mama bear came out. Meghan Markle went OFF on British tabloid readers, who took aim at her children, Radar has learned. In a brand-new bombshell interview, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex — who shares two children with Prince Harry — addressed the U.K. press and their vile and racist readers. Markle — who is biracial — spoke out about how the Royals work with the press. “There’s literally a structure,” she said. She went on to explain that when she was still an active member of the royal family, she was expected to give Royal Rota photos of her son, Archie.Royal Rota is...
Today the Queen and her beloved Prince Philip will be reunited in a 16ft deep burial chamber
THE sight of the Queen sitting alone in the empty pews beside the coffin of her beloved Prince Philip moved the world 18 months ago. This afternoon, Her Majesty will finally be beside her “liege man” in the royal vault, when she makes the same passage through the 1,000-year-old quire of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Royal Expert Believes Meghan Markle ‘Destroyed’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s Taught Him How to Hate His Family’
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Prince Harry has changed a lot since marrying Meghan Markle and that Meghan has 'taught him how to hate his family.'
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Meghan Markle Attends Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Wearing Touching Tribute
Meghan Markle is paying her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the State Funeral of the late British monarch on Sunday at Westminster Abbey. She arrived solo as her husband, Prince Harry, participated in the procession behind the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.
Princess Eugenie breaks down in tears beside emotional cousin Zara Tindall as Royals read tributes to Queen
HEARTBROKEN Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall broke down as they read tributes left to their grandmother today. The royals left Balmoral this afternoon to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. Three of the Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward have all been...
