Hazelwood, MO

KMOV

Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues. The superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant schools said repairs were just done on the HVAC unit inside the school and that the building is still warm. However, some discipline issues have also added to the school’s recent closing.
KMOV

Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
advantagenews.com

L&C offers free construction course, starts Monday

If you are considering a construction career, Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a free pre-apprenticeship construction course that starts Monday. You will receive expert training, a stipend, tools, personal protective equipment, construction-specific math instruction, as well as guidance in exploring construction careers, and job placement assistance. Adult Education...
timesnewspapers.com

Volunteers Replace Train Deck

Over the summer, volunteers from Spire Energy spent time rebuilding the train station deck at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, turning the back deck into an independent learning space. Lessons there will teach children about the connection between transportation and the environment. Volunteers also helped with a new rain garden trail project. Projects were funded by grants from Spire. | photo courtesy of Spire Energy.
NewsBreak
Education
5 On Your Side

Town and Country police looking for 'extremely dangerous, armed' suspects in stolen work van

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Police in Town and Country are looking for two people they said stole a work van while evading police Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Police said they are looking for a white 2020 Ford Transit van covered in yellow Pella Windows logos with Missouri license plates GF3N3F. They said the people inside the van should be considered "extremely dangers and armed."
5 On Your Side

Fast-growing seafood restaurant chain makes first move into St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
