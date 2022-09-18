EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.

