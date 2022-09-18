Read full article on original website
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
KSDK
Following HVAC fix, classes will resume Wednesday at McCluer High School
Classes were canceled Tuesday. A problem with the HVAC system Monday resulted in high temps, student fights and someone setting off a fire alarm.
KSDK
McCluer High School cancels classes Tuesday after HVAC issues, fights on Monday
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — School leaders at McCluer High School said classes on Tuesday were canceled so students and staff could "pause and press reset" after a chaotic Monday. In a letter to families, Ferguson-Florissant School District Superintendent Joseph Davis said the reset was needed after the school...
KMOV
Multiple issues cause McCluer High School to close Tuesday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - McCluer High School will be closed today due to a number of issues. The superintendent of Ferguson-Florissant schools said repairs were just done on the HVAC unit inside the school and that the building is still warm. However, some discipline issues have also added to the school’s recent closing.
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Hospital Jefferson & Jefferson College teaming up for Pathways in Nursing Program
(Jefferson County) There’s a need for more nurses across this country. Here in Jefferson County, Jefferson College and Mercy Hospital Jefferson are working together to meet that need. Both the college and hospital are collaborating on the Pathways in Nursing Program. Amy McDaniel is the director of nursing at...
KSDK
Singer uses her voice to honor historic St. Louis women
The motives of six historic St. Louis women are explored in the one-woman show "St. Louis Woman." Opening night is Oct. 6.
KSDK
Jerseyville high school crowns Ukrainian exchange student its homecoming queen
JERSEYVILLE, Ill. — The tradition of homecoming king and queen has a whole new meaning for Jersey Community High School. The school crowned a Ukrainian exchange student as its 2022 homecoming queen. “We don’t usually do anything like homecoming in Ukraine,” Jersey Community senior and homecoming queen Kateryna Savyenkova...
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair
SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need.
KMOV
Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
Florida men charged with car break-in, credit card theft in St. Charles County
Two out-of-staters are facing charges in St. Charles County that they attempted to use stolen credit cards from a Wentzville car break-in.
KSDK
Judge approves Monarch Fire Protection District's plans for new firehouse
A Chesterfield judge approved plans to build a new fire house in west county. The ruling came after an ongoing dispute with the City of Wildwood.
advantagenews.com
L&C offers free construction course, starts Monday
If you are considering a construction career, Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a free pre-apprenticeship construction course that starts Monday. You will receive expert training, a stipend, tools, personal protective equipment, construction-specific math instruction, as well as guidance in exploring construction careers, and job placement assistance. Adult Education...
Man pistol-whipped, carjacked at Gravois Plaza parking lot in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a suspect pistol-whipped and carjacked a man from the Gravois Plaza parking lot in south St. Louis.
KSDK
73-year-old man is charged for St. Louis murders committed in early '90s
Prosecutors called these crimes heinous and gruesome. Technology was a key factor in solving the cold cases.
St. Louis police: 13-year-old boy shot while eating pizza
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot while eating pizza Saturday night, St. Louis police said. The boy was in the 1000 block of Hickory Street in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown, when he was shot in the leg shortly before 11 p.m. Police said...
timesnewspapers.com
Volunteers Replace Train Deck
Over the summer, volunteers from Spire Energy spent time rebuilding the train station deck at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, turning the back deck into an independent learning space. Lessons there will teach children about the connection between transportation and the environment. Volunteers also helped with a new rain garden trail project. Projects were funded by grants from Spire. | photo courtesy of Spire Energy.
No joke: Missouri man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson
A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker was sentenced Friday to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest.
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
Town and Country police looking for 'extremely dangerous, armed' suspects in stolen work van
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Police in Town and Country are looking for two people they said stole a work van while evading police Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Police said they are looking for a white 2020 Ford Transit van covered in yellow Pella Windows logos with Missouri license plates GF3N3F. They said the people inside the van should be considered "extremely dangers and armed."
Fast-growing seafood restaurant chain makes first move into St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
