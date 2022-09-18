ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Connecticut Department of Correction officer charged with disability fraud

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of […]
AGAWAM, MA
WTNH

Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa M
constructiondive.com

$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Curaleaf, nation's largest cannabis retailer, to expand in CT

The largest cannabis retailer in the United States will soon be extending its reach in Connecticut. The company, Curaleaf, is planning to expand into the adult-use market in the state, working with social equity applicants, launching hybrid medical-recreational retail operations and growing more cannabis in Connecticut. There are currently four...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative
uconn.edu

State of the Water in Connecticut

2020 saw an unusually dry summer. Summer 2021 brought unprecedented heavy summer rains. Now, in 2022, we once again experienced an extremely dry summer. We are entering an era of extremes, says UConn Extension educator in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, a joint faculty member in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources Mike Dietz, who met with UConn Today to discuss droughts and other aspects of the state of the state’s water.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Eyewitness News

Lawmakers seek to expand access to home energy assistance program

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Republican leaders petitioned to restore monetary heating assistance for some around Connecticut. The move came after the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding was significantly cut. With the winter rapidly approaching, some lawmakers said now is the time to bolster the program. House of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy