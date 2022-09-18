Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut Department of Correction officer charged with disability fraud
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of […]
Republican ticket for Connecticut governor unveils $3B tax relief package
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican ticket in the race for governor is throwing down a marker, offering $2 billion in tax relief with another $1 billion to come. The funds will come out of the state surplus. Just steps from his boyhood home in Newhallville in New Haven, Republican candidate for governor Bob […]
Connecticut lawyer involved in former state treasurer scandal won’t be reinstated
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A former attorney convicted as part of a racketeering scheme will not be readmitted to the Connecticut Bar, a state court ruled this week. The Connecticut Judicial Branch Office of Disciplinary Counsel published its ruling Tuesday in the Connecticut Law Journal agreeing that Charles Spadoni should not be reinstated. Spadoni, […]
Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kosta Diamantis’ lawyer: Officials ‘set a trap’ to force his retirement
Only two members of the CT Employee Review Board, which is hearing Kosta Diamantis' complaint against the state, were at the hearing.
NewsTimes
Bob Stefanowski calls Ned Lamont 'a coward' for only accepting two CT governor debates
The campaign of Gov. Ned Lamont agreed Friday to two televised debates with Republican Bob Stefanowski, half the number of head-to-head contests between the duo in 2018 when they competed for an open seat. NBC Connecticut will host the candidates in its studios on Sept. 27, while WTNH News 8...
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
New London, like other Connecticut cities and towns, is deciding how to spend National Opioid Settlement money from pharmaceutical companies.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
constructiondive.com
$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut
Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
Register Citizen
Curaleaf, nation's largest cannabis retailer, to expand in CT
The largest cannabis retailer in the United States will soon be extending its reach in Connecticut. The company, Curaleaf, is planning to expand into the adult-use market in the state, working with social equity applicants, launching hybrid medical-recreational retail operations and growing more cannabis in Connecticut. There are currently four...
In CT, 454,200 qualify for federal student debt forgiveness
Nearly a half million CT residents with student loans are eligible for debt relief, and more than half of them are Pell Grant recipients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Diving into the News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll
(WTNH) – Polls, polls, polls! We are less than two months from Election Day and we have the results from the latest News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Polling on the Connecticut governor’s race and more. When we did our first poll in May, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont had a...
NewsTimes
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at Naugatuck cemetery, officials say
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant who served for more than two decades and responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was found dead Monday after suffering a suspected medical episode at a local cemetery. Authorities identified the man as John Cole, of Naugatuck.
uconn.edu
State of the Water in Connecticut
2020 saw an unusually dry summer. Summer 2021 brought unprecedented heavy summer rains. Now, in 2022, we once again experienced an extremely dry summer. We are entering an era of extremes, says UConn Extension educator in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, a joint faculty member in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources Mike Dietz, who met with UConn Today to discuss droughts and other aspects of the state of the state’s water.
Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records
Uncovering New Haven is a massive archival undertaking to document, catalog, preserve, and digitize thousands of court records. The post Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stefanowski pitches deeper tax cuts, but Lamont calls plan irresponsible
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski proposed a series of “targeted” tax cuts on Tuesday. He says the plan will help families struggling with inflation, but critics still say it could leave Connecticut unable to weather a recession.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut AG makes 'series of demands' to rectify M&T Bank-People's United merger problems
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong met on Monday with the M&T Bank executive who oversees the New England region and made a series of demands he hopes will resolve problems associated with a computer system conversion designed to bring People's United Bank customers in the fold with the Buffalo-based financial institution.
Eyewitness News
Lawmakers seek to expand access to home energy assistance program
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Republican leaders petitioned to restore monetary heating assistance for some around Connecticut. The move came after the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding was significantly cut. With the winter rapidly approaching, some lawmakers said now is the time to bolster the program. House of...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: State Hits Major Milestone in Effort to Fix Crumbling Foundations
The state has helped hundreds of homeowners with crumbling foundations get back into their homes, but there's still more work to do. NBC Connecticut's Chief Investigator Len Besthoff joins Mike Hydeck to discuss the progress to help those homeowners. Mike Hydeck: The state hit a major milestone this week in...
Comments / 0