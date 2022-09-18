Read full article on original website
Self-defense in abductions: Here’s what experts say you need to do
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Missing Children Center-Hawaii said stranger abductions are extremely rare in the islands. The abduction of a teenager in Waikoloa prompted Hawaii’s first AMBER Alert in 17 years. “It was alarming because that’s not something that I don’t think I can remember another time that we’ve...
HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant
Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
Disturbing details revealed in Hawaii homicide case
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Puna man involved in a homicide case that happened in Hawaiian Beaches has been charged with murder, according to Big Island prosecuting attorneys. Michael Carvalho II, 36, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal property damage. Court documents said officers initially responded to a burglary at a resident under renovation within […]
Axis deer crisis grows to 60,000 or more on Maui
Despite the current ongoing efforts to control the growing deer population, experts guess there are about 60,000 or more deer roaming Maui.
Waikiki jellyfish?! When is it a problem + extras to pack in case of jellyfish sting at an Oahu beach! 🌴 Honolulu Hawaii travel blog
There are many ocean dangers in Hawaii, and that includes the risk of dangerous marine life. Among the dangerous marine life in Hawaii is jellyfish. You can get stung by a jellyfish in Hawaii, and this includes Waikiki. While there is always a risk any time, there is an increased...
Officials select 2 sites for Oahu red light cameras
Both locations are along Vineyard Boulevard; One is at Palama Street and the other is at Liliha Street.
Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella DeBina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old DeBina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that DeBina was missing, […]
Security advisory sent out in downtown to ask residents to stay alert
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A downtown business issued a security advisory after an unknown man aggressively approached a female state employee. She was able to escape to a nearby office building and call police. She was walking alone on Alakea Street.
Hawaii DOT unveils where red light cameras will be installed as part of 2-year pilot
Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
USS Bowfin to undergo drydock maintenance
Argument escalates to shooting in Ewa Beach
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 3 p.m.
HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022)
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Hawaii is the most expensive state in the country to buy a home, study finds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- News that's not really news to anyone: Hawaii is the most expensive state in the U.S. to buy a home. According to a new study by Homebuyer.com, Hawaii ranks the highest nationally for housing prices: with the average house going for over $615,000, and the median household income at $99,800.
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
These are the first 2 intersections on Oahu getting red light cameras
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled the first two locations in Honolulu where red light cameras will be installed as part of a two-year pilot program. Those locations include:. Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street. Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street. Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT...
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
