Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Self-defense in abductions: Here’s what experts say you need to do

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Missing Children Center-Hawaii said stranger abductions are extremely rare in the islands. The abduction of a teenager in Waikoloa prompted Hawaii’s first AMBER Alert in 17 years. “It was alarming because that’s not something that I don’t think I can remember another time that we’ve...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN anchor Ashley Nagaoka announces she's pregnant

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Anchor Ashley Nagaoka to welcome a new addition to her family (and ours)

Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
KHON2

Disturbing details revealed in Hawaii homicide case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Puna man involved in a homicide case that happened in Hawaiian Beaches has been charged with murder, according to Big Island prosecuting attorneys. Michael Carvalho II, 36, was charged with murder, burglary and criminal property damage. Court documents said officers initially responded to a burglary at a resident under renovation within […]
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
Honolulu, HI
Kailua, HI
Kailua, HI
KHON2

Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) —  The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella DeBina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old DeBina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that DeBina was missing, […]
Person
Amber Alert
hawaiinewsnow.com

USS Bowfin to undergo drydock maintenance

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022) Hawaii surfer Kalani David has died at the age of 24 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. Dozens affected by Red Hill contamination crisis march in DC demanding clean water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Red Hill families who were sickened...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Sept. 20, 2022)

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Tuesday that a Honolulu police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 27-year-old in 2019. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii DOT unveils...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
WAIPIO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are the first 2 intersections on Oahu getting red light cameras

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled the first two locations in Honolulu where red light cameras will be installed as part of a two-year pilot program. Those locations include:. Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street. Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street. Ed Sniffen, the deputy director of DOT...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
PUKALANI, HI
KITV.com

Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
HONOLULU, HI

