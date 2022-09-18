ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Madison Arts Commission hosts panel for Black artists

The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fall agriculture tourism underway in South Central Wisconsin

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison releases schedule of Halloween events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the cancellation of Freakfest, the City of Madison Mayor’s Office has released a schedule of Halloween events that will be taking place leading up to the holiday. The scheduled Halloween celebrations will take place on Wednesday, October 26 and Saturday, October 29 and consist...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Pulled Pork#Fort Atkinson#Local Life#Localevent#The Jones Dairy Farm#Foc
nbc15.com

Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
MADISON, WI
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury set to open at Hilldale this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new luxury beauty retailer will be opening its doors this fall at Hilldale. The shopping center revealed Tuesday that Bluemercury will carry cosmetics, bath and body products, hair products and more. It will also provide in-store consultations to customers who want to learn more about makeup and skincare.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
HARTFORD, WI
foxlake.org

CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Rock County crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Gator reported in Washington County park

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
KEWASKUM, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy