Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Madison Arts Commission hosts panel for Black artists
The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down...
nbc15.com
Fall agriculture tourism underway in South Central Wisconsin
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
nbc15.com
Volunteers with Madison’s Ashley Furniture build beds for kids in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison West Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace held its inaugural “Bed Build” Tuesday at Madison’s Ashley Furniture. Eighty volunteers worked to build 40 beds to be distributed to families with children who are in need of beds. Organizers said over 1,000...
nbc15.com
City of Madison releases schedule of Halloween events
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the cancellation of Freakfest, the City of Madison Mayor’s Office has released a schedule of Halloween events that will be taking place leading up to the holiday. The scheduled Halloween celebrations will take place on Wednesday, October 26 and Saturday, October 29 and consist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Black artists discuss their experiences and racial injustices in Madison’s art culture
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Black women artists say they are tired of not being heard in the community. Five Black panelists discussed the challenges they faced through the years in Madison at a panel called “Black Women Artist Speak.”. The panel said they’ve been told to go to bigger...
Wisconsin’s Largest Pumpkin Farm Is Ready to Delight Your Entire Family
I may be wrong here, but I think a lot of people's favorite thing about the Fall season is the experiences that come with it. Sure, the changing leaf colors are a wonderful sight to behold but come on, you can't beat a great day spent at a pumpkin or apple farm soaking up all the fun and fall treats!
nbc15.com
Dane Co. community raises money, awareness of Alzheimer’s during annual walk
A program at SSM Health St. Mary’s is continuing to battle addiction and overdoses in the face of rising numbers due to the prevalence of Fentanyl in Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 27-10, earning their first victory of the regular season in the rival mashup.
nbc15.com
Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
Wisconsin City Surprises Everyone As One of the Best Cities for Golf
When you think golf, you probably think warm weather and sunshine, but apparently you should also think about wearing a coat and snacking on some cheese. To say I am an avid golfer would be an outright lie. And I would never lie to you. So I'm no expert here,...
nbc15.com
Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury set to open at Hilldale this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new luxury beauty retailer will be opening its doors this fall at Hilldale. The shopping center revealed Tuesday that Bluemercury will carry cosmetics, bath and body products, hair products and more. It will also provide in-store consultations to customers who want to learn more about makeup and skincare.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Body found floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — A person’s body was found floating in the water on Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a body in the water shortly after 5:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Few additional details were...
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
nbc15.com
Body recovered from Lake Monona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
WISN
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
Comments / 0