Texas Tech at K-State game time set
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday an 11 a.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's trip to Kansas State on Oct. 1. The contest will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from any desktop or laptop computer, a personal...
The Joey McGuire Era: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly: NC State Edition
Texas Tech suffered the teams first loss of the season to the hands of a ranked opponent. The 16th ranked NC State Wolfpack beat the Red Raiders 27-14 and it was a loss that came at a good time. No one wants to lose, lets keep that straight but we...
TTU Bryce Ramirez Update
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior linebacker Bryce Ramirez underwent a second successful surgery on his lower left leg earlier today. He will remain in Raleigh for a few additional days with an expected return to Lubbock by the end of the week. In response to the generous support regarding how to support Bryce, Texas Tech is providing Bryce and his family all expenses related to this injury, their time in Raleigh and travel as permitted by NCAA rules.
