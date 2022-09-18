ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WATCH: Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Plucks UTSA's Feathers with Pick-Six

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mx2F_0i01gC0Q00

The Texas Longhorns built a double-digit lead over the UTSA Roadrunners after Barron's house call.

The Texas Longhorns held a one-possession lead over the UTSA Roadrunners the second half of Saturday's non-conference bout in Austin.

But then Jahdae Barron changed that.

A high pass from UTSA quarterback Frank Harris sailed through the finger tips of receiver Zakhari Franklin. Barron was in the perfect place at the perfect time, as he barely had to move to catch the ball in stride and run untouched into the end zone for a 44-yard pick-six.

It was the first-career interception for the junior and gave the Horns a 31-20 lead.

Through the first two games of this season, Barron has been quiet on the stat sheet, totaling just five tackles.

Barron had two starts last season but proved during the offseason that he's worthy of more playing time for  junior year. He put up respectable numbers in 2021, tying the team lead in passes defended (three), while registering 18 total tackles and a forced fumble.

In 2020, he had three solo tackles and a pass deflection while appearing in two games, including Texas' win in the Alamo Bowl over Colorado.

The Longhorns lead the Runners 31-20 as the fourth quarter hits the halfway point.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Colorado State
Austin, TX
College Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
92.9 NIN

5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#The Utsa Roadrunners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
AUSTIN, TX
wsvaonline.com

JMU’s game against Texas State is now sold out and will kick at 1:30

James Madison Athletics announced Monday that all tickets for its October 1 football game against Texas State have been sold out. In addition, all student tickets have been claimed. The Family Weekend game represents the first home Sun Belt Conference game for the program and it was also announced on Monday that the game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Reform Austin

ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas

College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy