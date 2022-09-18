Read full article on original website
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Josh Heupel talks Florida, College GameDay & coaching staff on SEC teleconference
Tennessee has a huge opportunity awaiting it on Saturday – after ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasts its weekly show from The Hill on campus in Knoxville, the 11th-ranked Vols will host SEC East rival and 20th-ranked Florida at a checkerboarded and buzzing Neyland Stadium. The game and stage give Tennessee a chance to validate the progress made in a short time under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Ahead of the biggest game of his tenure, Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
