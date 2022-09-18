ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Josh Heupel talks Florida, College GameDay & coaching staff on SEC teleconference

Tennessee has a huge opportunity awaiting it on Saturday – after ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasts its weekly show from The Hill on campus in Knoxville, the 11th-ranked Vols will host SEC East rival and 20th-ranked Florida at a checkerboarded and buzzing Neyland Stadium. The game and stage give Tennessee a chance to validate the progress made in a short time under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Ahead of the biggest game of his tenure, Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
City
Akron, OH
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Akron, OH
Football
City
Florida, OH
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)

Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#American Football#College Football#Vols#Sec
utdailybeacon.com

Students camp overnight on Strip for luxury TENN apartment leases

Freshman supply chain management major Sydney Beck has been planning on signing a lease to live at TENN with a few roommates for the 2023-2024 school year. She knew that slots filled up quickly for the student apartment complex, so she and her friends planned to get to the building the night before leasing was set to open at 10 a.m. They thought getting there at 10 p.m. would secure a safe spot in line, but they ended up rushing to the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. — almost 15 hours before they would even be able to sign a lease — because they had heard they might not make the cut if they waited a few more hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
wvlt.tv

Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
newsnet5

FORECAST: Damaging thunderstorms likely this afternoon

CLEVELAND — A brief blast of Summer heat and humidity settle in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A strong cold front Wednesday evening will bring the threat for a few severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Any storm could produce damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and isolated tornadoes.
CLEVELAND, OH
wvlt.tv

Man stabs uncle multiple times during fight in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man stabbed his uncle multiple times during a fight, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The uncle, Greg Stooksbury, drove over to his nephew’s house to pick up him for errands. Christopher Abner, 21, started to argue with his uncle as they met at the backdoor, according to police.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy