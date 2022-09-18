ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Hutchinson throws for 3 TDs, runs for 2 in Chattanooga's win

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, leading Chattanooga to a 41-14 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.

Chattanooga’s only touchdown, not accounted for by Hutchinson, came on a blocked punt in the fourth quarter.

The Mocs (3-0), the No. 9-ranked team in FCS, held North Alabama (1-2) to a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes by Noah Walters.

Hutchinson completed 22 of 31 passes for 303 yards. He was intercepted once. Ailym Ford had 96 yards rushing and caught two touchdown passes. Sam Phillips had five catches for 96 yards.

Walters completed 18 of 27 passes for 250 yards and was intercepted once.

Takairee Kenebrew caught three passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Andre Little had the other touchdown catch for the Lions.

