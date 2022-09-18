ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “Lucky Day Lotto” game were:

06-11-29-37-41

(six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

fox32chicago.com

These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.
The Associated Press

IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (one, three, eight, nine, twenty) (zero, two, eight; Fireball: nine) (seven, two, one, zero; Fireball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 251,000,000.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

