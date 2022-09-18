ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “SuperCash” game were:

02-03-14-18-23-39, Doubler: N

(two, three, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine; Doubler: N)

¶ Maximum prize: $350,000

Comments / 0

 

