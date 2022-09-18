ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize of $500. ¶ Lesser amounts ranging from $330 to $40 are awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

