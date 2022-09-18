Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years
They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News
That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
Trish Stratus Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Driving Herself To Hospital
Trish Stratus recently underwent successful surgery to remove her appendix. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed via social media that she drove herself to the hospital after experiencing "a nagging pain" in her lower right quadrant. Upon reaching the hospital, Stratus discovered that her appendix was about to burst and...
Possible Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Spotted On WWE Extreme Rules Poster
Are fans going down "the rabbit hole" when it comes to Bray Wyatt speculation? WWE appears to be leaning into the buzz if you take a look at the latest advertisement for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE released a poster featuring the return of the "Fight Pit" for a match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Behind the shoulder of Riddle on the left-hand side is a familiar relic that ties to the history of Bray Wyatt: a lantern.
WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery
WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
Spoilers: Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The following is a list of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:. * A celebration is planned in honor of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The segment is supposed to include a golf cart from Damage CTRL as well as another limousine.
