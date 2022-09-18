Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Joe Mixon’s strong message to Bengals critics after disappointing 0-2 start
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon still believes in the team despite their 0-2 start. The running back took to Twitter on Monday to call out Cincinnati’s doubters. “When we turn this thing around y’all make sure y’all stay where y’all @”. The Bengals have narrowly...
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele News
Relationships are always difficult, especially ones in the public eye. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are really in the public eye, too. Everything the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel does is written about and dissected apart. This week, reports surfaced, revealing that Brady and Gisele have been living...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Cuts Dak Prescott WR Favorite in Roster Move
Dennis Houston is being cut as part of the roster shuffle as Dallas prepares to play Week 3 at the New York Giants.
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Cowboys at Giants: Guess Which NFC East Team is Favored?
The win over Cincinnati, seven-point favorites in the meeting at AT&T Stadium, moves the Cowboys to 1-1 as they ready for the Giants.
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Another Tablet on Buccaneers Sideline
Tom Brady not a happy camper on Sunday afternoon…
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors
If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
Yardbarker
Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head
Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off.
Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral
Tom Brady is not having a fun Sunday afternoon. The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has really struggled with the New Orleans Saints defense since arriving in the NFC South. This is especially true on Sunday afternoon. The Saints held the Bucs to zero points in the first half of...
Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles
Justin Jefferson couldn’t help but get frustrated after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, with their offense getting completely stymied by the defense led by Darius Slay. Speaking to the media after the defeat, Jefferson admitted that they wasted plenty of opportunities to score, referencing the two interceptions that Slay got […] The post Justin Jefferson’s immediate reaction to Vikings’ brutal loss to Darius Slay, Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
