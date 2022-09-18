ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

01-03-08-14-16-39

(one, three, eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-nine)

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
fox10phoenix.com

$1M lottery ticket sold at Phoenix Circle K

PHOENIX - If you played the lottery last weekend, you should check your ticket because one lucky Arizonan is a new millionaire. State lottery officials say a $1 million ticket for "The Pick" jackpot was sold at a Phoenix Circle K located at 2120 N. Northern Avenue. The ticket matched...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona employees are quitting jobs at top 5 rate in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — In Arizona, folks seem to be bypassing the rage of quiet quitting and skipping ahead to simply resigning from positions in the state workforce. Economists are dubbing the trend of employees quitting as the “Great Resignation,” and a recently published study from a personal finance website says Arizona is among the leaders in national resignation rates.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Suspended Sarver says he's decided to sell Suns, Mercury

Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that comes only eight days after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees. Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action,” although he initially hoped he would be able to keep control of the franchises — pointing to his record that, he claims, paints a dramatically different picture of who he is and what he stands for. “But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past,” Sarver wrote in a statement. “For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.” Sarver bought the teams in July 2004 for about $400 million. He is not the lone owner, but the primary one.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Lottery#The Pick#The Arizona Lottery
12 News

Arizona's getting $549 million from opioid settlement. Will it be enough?

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is getting a financial allocation from opioid manufacturers and sellers as part of the second-largest cash settlement ever. Last year, Arizona joined other states and agreed to a $26 billion dollar settlement with Johnson & Johnson, along with three drug whole-sellers; AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The settlement will end thousands of lawsuits claiming their practices helped fuel the opioid epidemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday’s highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius) and could approach 100 degrees F (38 C) in Las Vegas by the weekend. Nearly an inch of rain fell Tuesday in the northern Sierra, including .97 inch (2.5 centimeters) at Susanville, California and .86 (2.2 cm) at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village. A half-inch fell in west Reno. Only .07 inch (.18 cm) was recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport but it broke the old record for the date of .05 (0.13 cm) set in 1944, the National Weather Service said.
RENO, NV
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: 6-year manhunt for a former Marine ends in arrest for girlfriend’s murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In 2016, Krystal Mitchell and her boyfriend, Raymond “R.J.” McLeod headed from Phoenix to San Diego for vacation with friends. Everything takes a shocking turn when Krystal is found dead in an apartment, with Raymond nowhere to be found. Evidence pointed authorities to identity him as the prime suspect, but McLeod led the U.S. Marshalls on a 6-year international manhunt. Finally in 2022, a tip leads authorities to El Salvador, where they find Raymond McLeod, who is finally behind bars and charged with Krystal’s murder. But the person who played the biggest role in the investigation and his capture? Krystal’s mother.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix has $22 million left to distribute for emergency rental assistance

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Phoenix has helped nearly 15,000 households experiencing hardship during the pandemic. This translates to roughly 38,000 residents, according to the city of Phoenix dashboard. The program has been helping Phoenix residents with housing and utility costs. Eligible participants receive up to $3,500 a month...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

4530 N 10th St

CENTRAL PHOENIX BUNGALOW - CHARMING HISTORIC HOME IN PHENOMENAL LOCATION. FRESH AND IMMACULATELY CLEAN WITH UPDATED FLOORS THROUGHOUT. TONE ON TONE PAINT, CEILING FANS, UPDATED BATH VANITY, AND TONS OF STORAGE ALL COMBINE TO PROVIDE A BEAUTIFUL LIVING ATMOSPHERE. OUTSIDE ENJOY THE LARGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A SHADED, GREEN BACKYARD. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE BILTMORE, 51 FREEWAY, AND SOME OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS AND BARS IN TOWN. IN THE HIGHLY RATED MADISON SCHOOLS DISTRICT. PLEASE, NO SMOKERS.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy