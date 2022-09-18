Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:
04-10-22-28-30
(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $26,300
