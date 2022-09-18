ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:

04-10-22-28-30

(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $26,300

