Albany, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Take 5 Evening” game were:

12-27-31-32-33

(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)

The Associated Press

NY Lottery

The Associated Press

