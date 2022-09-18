ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Montana Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Montana Cash” game were:

14-18-22-32-38

(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Comments / 0

