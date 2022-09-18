ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Are the Broncos in Trouble?

It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos are off to a less than stellar start to the season. Week 1 saw them lose a game that should have been easily winnable on paper. The offense hasn’t looked as promised, the coaching staff looks confused, and Justin Simmons is currently out for a projected four weeks. So, are the Broncos in trouble?
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos fans have incredible response to delay of game issues

The Denver Broncos have been horribly disorganized on offense for the first two starts of the season, and their fans are quite fed up with the situation. Denver’s offense has had problems with personnel and clock management through two games, and the situation actually got worse in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The boos started after a poor goal line sequence just before halftime, but things arguably got worse in the fourth quarter. In the third, the Broncos managed to turn a 3rd-and-short from the Houston 35 into a punting situation.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst burns Packers with hilarious analogy

Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pete Carroll: Seahawks were 'humbled' in 20-point loss to Niners

In the NFL you win some and you lose some. Not all losses feel the same, though and yesterday’s 20-point shellacking at the hands of the 49ers revealed alot about this Seahawks team – most of it not good. Aside from a few bright spots here and there – namely Al Woods and Tyler Lockett – Seattle was dominated by their division rivals in Santa Clara in all three phases of the game.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

1985 Bears, Ric Flair visit Steve 'Mongo' McMichael

Steve "Mongo" McMichael had visitors on the first day of football. On Sept. 11, the 1985 Chicago Bears defensive line paid a visit to Mongo. The former Bears defensive lineman also received visits from Jim Covert and Jim McMahon. Plus, Ric Flair recently stopped by too. McMichael has been battling...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson allowed zero targets through two weeks

Jaylon Johnson isn't letting any receiver get open this season. Through two weeks, the Bears' best corner hasn't allowed a single target to any of his assignments, according to NFL Next Gen stats. From Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and now Allen Lazard and other Packers receivers, Johnson has remained perfect....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers sports eccentric haircut for Bears game

Aaron Rodgers is an eccentric guy. He has an astrology-inspired tattoo, Nicholas Cage impersonations, participation with hallucinogens and a plethora of oddball stories from his time in the spotlight. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback added another to his resume with a new haircut. He left all the hair from his...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears post wild, disheartening stat line from Sunday

The Chicago Bears' offense was disastrous on Sunday night. Even though the team ended with 180 yards on the ground between David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields, its statistics through the air were mesmerizingly awful. Of the 41 total plays the team ran, they only attempted to move the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears must find way to get ball to Mooney, Kmet

Where in the world are Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet? Coming into this season, it was widely expected that these two would be Justin Fields’ No. 1 and No. 2 pass-catching options in the Bears passing attack, but so far they’ve been invisible. On Sunday night, Kmet was targeted once, but dropped the ball. Fields only threw the ball Mooney’s way once, too, but Mooney caught his lone target. Only problem was Mooney was stopped well behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of four.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Nathaniel Hackett brushes off boo birds: “I would be booing myself”

The bar is high for the Broncos. Maybe higher than it should have been. The fans aren’t quite ready to come to terms with that. Which resulted in some boo birds flying during the first regular-season home game of Nathaniel Hackett’s time as coach, Russell Wilson‘s time as quarterback, and the Penner-Walton group’s tenure as owners.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

