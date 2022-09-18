Read full article on original website
How much extra money Jimmy Garoppolo made with win vs. Seahawks
Jimmy Garoppolo’s incentive-laden contract started kicking when Trey Lance went down with his ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks.
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor both condemned Seahawks' trick play call
There are few things more frustrating in sports than poor coaching decisions getting in the way of a win. Despite the lopsided final score, the Seattle Seahawks had their chances to make Sunday’s 20-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers a competitive game. One of the most frustrating wasted...
Yardbarker
Are the Broncos in Trouble?
It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos are off to a less than stellar start to the season. Week 1 saw them lose a game that should have been easily winnable on paper. The offense hasn’t looked as promised, the coaching staff looks confused, and Justin Simmons is currently out for a projected four weeks. So, are the Broncos in trouble?
Yardbarker
Broncos fans have incredible response to delay of game issues
The Denver Broncos have been horribly disorganized on offense for the first two starts of the season, and their fans are quite fed up with the situation. Denver’s offense has had problems with personnel and clock management through two games, and the situation actually got worse in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The boos started after a poor goal line sequence just before halftime, but things arguably got worse in the fourth quarter. In the third, the Broncos managed to turn a 3rd-and-short from the Houston 35 into a punting situation.
NFL analyst burns Packers with hilarious analogy
Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
Tom Brady smashed another Surface tablet during a game. A Microsoft exec jokes that it 'should be just fine.'
Tom Brady said last year that he wouldn't break any more tablets after receiving a warning from the NFL.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks were 'humbled' in 20-point loss to Niners
In the NFL you win some and you lose some. Not all losses feel the same, though and yesterday’s 20-point shellacking at the hands of the 49ers revealed alot about this Seahawks team – most of it not good. Aside from a few bright spots here and there – namely Al Woods and Tyler Lockett – Seattle was dominated by their division rivals in Santa Clara in all three phases of the game.
Packers players nod to Rodgers' Ayahuasca use in TD celebration
Although Bears fans may have hoped some of the Packers touchdowns were a hallucination Sunday, it appears this unusual end zone celebration was in fact real - and may have been a nod to quarterback Aaron Rodgers' unconventional offseason that sparked headlines. The odd scene unfolded after Rodgers threw a...
1985 Bears, Ric Flair visit Steve 'Mongo' McMichael
Steve "Mongo" McMichael had visitors on the first day of football. On Sept. 11, the 1985 Chicago Bears defensive line paid a visit to Mongo. The former Bears defensive lineman also received visits from Jim Covert and Jim McMahon. Plus, Ric Flair recently stopped by too. McMichael has been battling...
Jaylon Johnson allowed zero targets through two weeks
Jaylon Johnson isn't letting any receiver get open this season. Through two weeks, the Bears' best corner hasn't allowed a single target to any of his assignments, according to NFL Next Gen stats. From Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and now Allen Lazard and other Packers receivers, Johnson has remained perfect....
Aaron Rodgers sports eccentric haircut for Bears game
Aaron Rodgers is an eccentric guy. He has an astrology-inspired tattoo, Nicholas Cage impersonations, participation with hallucinogens and a plethora of oddball stories from his time in the spotlight. The four-time NFL MVP quarterback added another to his resume with a new haircut. He left all the hair from his...
Bears post wild, disheartening stat line from Sunday
The Chicago Bears' offense was disastrous on Sunday night. Even though the team ended with 180 yards on the ground between David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields, its statistics through the air were mesmerizingly awful. Of the 41 total plays the team ran, they only attempted to move the...
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL・
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
Bears must find way to get ball to Mooney, Kmet
Where in the world are Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet? Coming into this season, it was widely expected that these two would be Justin Fields’ No. 1 and No. 2 pass-catching options in the Bears passing attack, but so far they’ve been invisible. On Sunday night, Kmet was targeted once, but dropped the ball. Fields only threw the ball Mooney’s way once, too, but Mooney caught his lone target. Only problem was Mooney was stopped well behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of four.
Former Bears TE Miller offers Kmet unique advice to reach potential
It was clear the Bears had big plans for Cole Kmet in the season. The third-year tight end would be their second most reliable pass-catcher, highlighted in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme. All the offseason work with quarterback Justin Fields pointed to the Notre Dame product finally having a breakout...
What we learned as Fields, offense struggle in loss vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Ryan Poles said the Bears wanted to “take back the north” during his introductory press conference. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers let them know Sunday at Lambeau Field that they have a lot of work to do. Final: Packers 27, Bears...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Packers
Week 2 is always one of the best weeks of the NFL seasons. It’s the Sunday where everyone collectively wonders “are any of these teams good?” These rankings will reflect that. Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs excluded, of course. Sunday saw the Baltimore Ravens blow a...
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett brushes off boo birds: “I would be booing myself”
The bar is high for the Broncos. Maybe higher than it should have been. The fans aren’t quite ready to come to terms with that. Which resulted in some boo birds flying during the first regular-season home game of Nathaniel Hackett’s time as coach, Russell Wilson‘s time as quarterback, and the Penner-Walton group’s tenure as owners.
