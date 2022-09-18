ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

No. 15 Tennessee handles business against Akron

By Kellyanne Stitts
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnJaf_0i01dFcO00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE )- No. 15 Tennessee followed up its big road win over Pitt with a dominant performance against Akron.

Tennessee improves to 3-0 on the season after defeating the Zips, 63-6.

Tennessee opened its first drive of the game with an 11-yard run from Jabari Small. The running back rushed 3 more yards before exiting the game with an injury. The Vols continued down the field with 12 plays for 41 yards to come up short in the opening drive. Kicker Chase McGrath missed a 47-yard field goal, his first miss of the season, to leave the game scoreless.

The Vols went to work on defense. Bryon Young pressured Akron quarterback DJ Irons to force a quick three-and-out. Tennessee capitalized on the ensuing drive. Jaylen Wright checked in for Small at running back and capped off a 7-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Vols an early 7-0 lead. Tennessee kept its foot on the gas. True freshman running back Dylan Sampson found the end zone on a speed-option play to give the Vols a 14-0 lead to close the first quarter.

Tennessee continued to dominate in the second quarter. Hooker showed off his arm to open the second quarter and connected with Jalin Hyatt on a 57-yard deep ball to give the Vols a 21-0 lead. Hooker has completed a passing touchdown in 15 straight games. The Vols found the end zone again. Sampson found the orange and white checkerboard with an 11-yard run off of a speed-option play to extend UT’s lead, 28-0. Senior wideout Cedric Tillman exited the game early following a lower-body injury so Hyatt became Hooker’s top target on the night. Hooker connected with Hyatt for a 48-yard touchdown pass to give Tennessee a 34-0 lead over Akron at the half.

Vols coach Heupel gets contract extension, $1 million raise

The Vols opened the third quarter scoring with a one-yard rush up the middle for his second touchdown of the night. McGrath remained automatic on extra point attempts to extend the Vols’ lead to 42-0. Akron avoided being zipped by completing a 35-yard field goal to get on the board, 42-3. Tennessee’s defense stifled any sliver of momentum from Akron. Tennessee’s front produced three consecutive sacks during Akron’s third drive of the quarter, including two from freshman linebacker Elijah Herring. Joe Milton III checked in under center and completed a 57-yard deep ball to Ramel Keyton to extend UT’s lead, 49-3 to close out the third quarter.

Milton continued to show off his cannon of an arm in the fourth quarter. Milton completed a 38-yard pass up the middle to sophomore Walker Merrill for Milton’s second touchdown pass of the night to make it a 56-3 game. Akron managed to score 6 total points but only through the uprights. Tayven Jackson took over for Milton in the Vols’ final drive of the game. The freshman capped off the night with his first touchdown in orange and white. Jackson called his own number with a 1-yard run to close out the Vols’ scoring.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols Climb Again in Polls After Akron Rout

Four teams in front of Tennessee dropped games in week three of the college football season, while the Vols routed Akron 63-6 in front of a capacity crowd. Following Saturday, the Vols continue their surge up the polls after starting the season unranked. Tennessee is now ranked No.11 in the coaches ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Vols#Kicker Chase Mcgrath
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)

Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Students camp overnight on Strip for luxury TENN apartment leases

Freshman supply chain management major Sydney Beck has been planning on signing a lease to live at TENN with a few roommates for the 2023-2024 school year. She knew that slots filled up quickly for the student apartment complex, so she and her friends planned to get to the building the night before leasing was set to open at 10 a.m. They thought getting there at 10 p.m. would secure a safe spot in line, but they ended up rushing to the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. — almost 15 hours before they would even be able to sign a lease — because they had heard they might not make the cut if they waited a few more hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
Akron, OH
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
wvlt.tv

Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pet of the week: Rose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family. Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
103GBF

Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival

There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man stabs uncle multiple times during fight in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man stabbed his uncle multiple times during a fight, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The uncle, Greg Stooksbury, drove over to his nephew’s house to pick up him for errands. Christopher Abner, 21, started to argue with his uncle as they met at the backdoor, according to police.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested after damaging lawn of Knox Co. church, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after damaging the lawn of a church in Knox County, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Brian Saddoris was taken into custody Saturday after he did burnouts on the Bays Mountain Baptist Church lawn while drunk, the report said. Officers responded to the Bays Mountain Road area on the call of a man driving recklessly. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses after locating Saddoris in a neighbor’s yard “yelling and cussing.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
harlanenterprise.net

The Anxious Hippy opens in Harlan

Downtown Harlan has been home to many businesses over the years. Still, none have been exactly like the Anxious Hippy, a place for folks interested in offbeat items and ways to improve the quality of life. Heather Caldwell, the proprietor of the shop which follows her successful shop of the...
HARLAN, KY
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man killed in hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian died Sunday after being critically injured from a hit-and-run crash in the 1100 block of Bell Road last week. Metro Police said 37-year-old Paul Chadwick of Knoxville was crossing Bell Road with his brother Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. when he was struck by a white SUV traveling east on Bell Road. The vehicle stopped for a brief time before leaving the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Record number of animals in Young Williams Animal Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of Young Williams Animal Center said the center has taken more animals in this year than it had in the past five or six years. This August, CEO Janet Testerman said the center took in more than 1,100 animals. "Young-Williams is taking in more...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville. Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy