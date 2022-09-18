Kevin Nash says he never got a merchandise check from WCW, and recently discussed suing the company over the situation. On the latest episode of Kliq This, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he never got paid merchandise revenue from WCW and talked about how he sued the company after it went out of business. Nash also talked about his current merchandise deal with WWE, saying that it’s enough for him to retire on; you can check out the highlights below:

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO