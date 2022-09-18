Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks
This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Suing WCW Over Merchandise Sales, Discusses WWE Merch Deal
Kevin Nash says he never got a merchandise check from WCW, and recently discussed suing the company over the situation. On the latest episode of Kliq This, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he never got paid merchandise revenue from WCW and talked about how he sued the company after it went out of business. Nash also talked about his current merchandise deal with WWE, saying that it’s enough for him to retire on; you can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Toning Down Rankings System
– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported an update on the current status of the AEW rankings system. According to Meltzer, AEW’s official rankings system isn’t dead, but it has been “toned down.’. According to Meltzer, AEW officials made a decision...
411mania.com
MLW Announces Title Change From Super Series Taping
As previously reported, the MLW Middleweight title changed hands at the recent Super Series taping, with Shun Skywalker defeating Myron Reed to become the new champion. Before the match airs on Fusion, MLW went ahead and spoiled the result on their website. The announcement reads:. Breaking news: there is a...
411mania.com
Leila Grey Says She Signed With AEW Back In July
In an interview with Dye Sporting Network, Leila Grey said that she signed with AEW back in July. She has been more prominently featured since then and is currently a member of Jade Cargill’s baddies. She said: “Well AEW has been fantastic. Like I was working with them for...
