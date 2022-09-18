ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Bullpups suffer first loss of season

The Hanford High Bullpups suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Redwood High Rangers 26-20 in overtime on Sept. 16 in Hanford. The Bullpups are now 4-1 on the season entering their bye week. They return to the field on Friday, Sept. 30 against Dinuba High School in Hanford as they open West Yosemite League play.
HANFORD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BC women's soccer wears down Cuesta for 2-0 victory

The way Tuesday afternoon's match began, with Bakersfield College easily maintaining possession in Cuesta's half for long stretches and the Cougars having brought just 11 players to Bakersfield, it seemed inevitable that the Renegades would send at least one shot to the back of the net. Yet Cuesta kept its...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford to honor newest Hall of Fame member

The City of Hanford will be honoring Hanford native and local baseball legend Jeremy A. Freitas as its newest member of the Longfield Center Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Longfield Center located at 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley

New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Aera Energy – Willie Rivera

In his role, Willie Rivera is responsible for representing Aera Energy, LLC on regulatory and legislative policy matters at the state level. Prior to joining Aera, Willie served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for the California Independent Petroleum Association and has worked for members of the California State Legislature. He brings over 10 years of experience in Government and Regulatory Affairs. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from California State University, Sacramento. In 2013, Willie became the youngest ever elected member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Southeast Bakersfield until December of 2020.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
cmac.tv

2nd Annual Porterville Film Festival

Monache High School’s Multimedia & Technology Academy will be hosting the 2nd Annual Porterville Film Festival on December 9, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm at the Galaxy Theatre in Porterville. This is a film competition open to all students in Tulare, Kings, Kern, and Fresno counties. Students are invited...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bring Back the Kern hosts river cleanup

More than 100 people showed up Saturday to Riverview Park in Oildale to pitch in for a dry riverbed cleanup hosted by Bring Back the Kern, according to a news release from the organization. Working with members of code enforcement staff who previously cleared the area of active homeless encampments,...
OILDALE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba

Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing woman found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
FRESNO, CA
Skeptoid

Ode to the Nightcrawler

Episode #826 was about an especially unusual cryptid known as the Fresno Nightcrawler. It was a surprisingly popular episode, mainly because there are a number of online and real-world communities who have adopted the Nightcrawler as a sort of mascot. Today is episode #850, and as longtime Skeptoid listeners have come to know, every 50th episode is usually a musical special, and what better way to celebrate a favorite icon than with a musical tribute. Well, I wasn't sure if that was a direction I wanted to go this time, but it turned out that the nightcrawler held special meaning for me as well. Because I once had a personal encounter of my own.
FRESNO, CA

