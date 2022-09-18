Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Bullpups suffer first loss of season
The Hanford High Bullpups suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Redwood High Rangers 26-20 in overtime on Sept. 16 in Hanford. The Bullpups are now 4-1 on the season entering their bye week. They return to the field on Friday, Sept. 30 against Dinuba High School in Hanford as they open West Yosemite League play.
Bakersfield Californian
BC women's soccer wears down Cuesta for 2-0 victory
The way Tuesday afternoon's match began, with Bakersfield College easily maintaining possession in Cuesta's half for long stretches and the Cougars having brought just 11 players to Bakersfield, it seemed inevitable that the Renegades would send at least one shot to the back of the net. Yet Cuesta kept its...
sjvsun.com
Fresno St. president on money-losing stadium naming rights deal: “Beneficial” in the long-run
Just a few weeks after Bulldog Stadium officially transitioned over to Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is hinting at a break with media marketing company Learfield Sports. Fresno State and Learfield signed an agreement in 2004 giving Learfield the multi-media rights to the university’s athletic programs....
What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State
Lincoln Riley is 3-0 as USC's head football coach and already has the Trojans ranked among the elite college football teams in the country. The Trojans are ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP polls. It's the highest USC has been ranked in the AP poll since October 2017 - when Caleb Williams was ...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford to honor newest Hall of Fame member
The City of Hanford will be honoring Hanford native and local baseball legend Jeremy A. Freitas as its newest member of the Longfield Center Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Longfield Center located at 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
Bakersfield Californian
New career training center in southeast Bakersfield welcomes $8M in state money
Three aspects of Kern County's economic development push — workforce training, entrepreneurship and support for farmworker communities — merged Tuesday during a morning celebration of $8 million in state money for the purchase and renovation of a new career development center on South Union Avenue. Dozens of leaders...
Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
Bakersfield Californian
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley
New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
Fresno Nightcrawler: Hoax or real? Mystery remains years later
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Back in the 2000s, a grainy CCTV camera captured what appeared to be a ghostly-looking pair of pants striding across a man’s front yard in Fresno. The legend goes that a Fresno man named Jose was woken up by his barking dogs one morning, and he caught a glimpse of a […]
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
KGET 17
Aera Energy – Willie Rivera
In his role, Willie Rivera is responsible for representing Aera Energy, LLC on regulatory and legislative policy matters at the state level. Prior to joining Aera, Willie served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for the California Independent Petroleum Association and has worked for members of the California State Legislature. He brings over 10 years of experience in Government and Regulatory Affairs. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from California State University, Sacramento. In 2013, Willie became the youngest ever elected member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Southeast Bakersfield until December of 2020.
Bakersfield Californian
CSUB's student newspaper goes back to print after more than two years of online only
Jennifer Burger still remembers the day Cal State Bakersfield's student newspaper didn't go to print. It was mid-March 2020 and the latest issue of The Runner was scheduled to go both online and into print. But COVID-19 was coming down the tracks like a runaway train and that day, the campus closed.
cmac.tv
2nd Annual Porterville Film Festival
Monache High School’s Multimedia & Technology Academy will be hosting the 2nd Annual Porterville Film Festival on December 9, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm at the Galaxy Theatre in Porterville. This is a film competition open to all students in Tulare, Kings, Kern, and Fresno counties. Students are invited...
Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bring Back the Kern hosts river cleanup
More than 100 people showed up Saturday to Riverview Park in Oildale to pitch in for a dry riverbed cleanup hosted by Bring Back the Kern, according to a news release from the organization. Working with members of code enforcement staff who previously cleared the area of active homeless encampments,...
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
kingsriverlife.com
Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba
Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
Missing woman found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
Skeptoid
Ode to the Nightcrawler
Episode #826 was about an especially unusual cryptid known as the Fresno Nightcrawler. It was a surprisingly popular episode, mainly because there are a number of online and real-world communities who have adopted the Nightcrawler as a sort of mascot. Today is episode #850, and as longtime Skeptoid listeners have come to know, every 50th episode is usually a musical special, and what better way to celebrate a favorite icon than with a musical tribute. Well, I wasn't sure if that was a direction I wanted to go this time, but it turned out that the nightcrawler held special meaning for me as well. Because I once had a personal encounter of my own.
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
