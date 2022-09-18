MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after he showed up armed to a tow yard and took his car back and led police on a chase through Madison. According to the arrest affidavit, William Cleek showed up to Dad’s Towing on East Old Hickory Blvd. on Saturday to recover his vehicle. An employee at the tow yard told police that Cleek was angry about his vehicle getting towed and an argument ensued, during which Cleek produced a black handgun from his satchel and pointed it at his head.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO