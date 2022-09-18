ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

WSMV

Pedestrian hit, killed in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Old Hickory man died Monday night following a crash in Nashville. Michael Jason Brown, 44, was hit and killed while trying to cross Elm Hill Pike near the railroad tracks, police said. Brown was hit at about 5:30 p.m. by the driver of an...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Young child recovering after being hit by car

WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young child was hit by a car after wandering in the middle of the road on Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a call of a child under two who was hit by a vehicle. The child allegedly made their way out to the Dotsonville roadway from their residence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Benton County deputies respond to accidental child overdose

HOLLADAY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an accidental child overdose. According to dispatch, the incident took place Monday, September 19 in the Holladay area. Police say deputies and EMS responded to the scene, and it was reported that the child had...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man crashes car after taking it back from tow yard at gunpoint

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after he showed up armed to a tow yard and took his car back and led police on a chase through Madison. According to the arrest affidavit, William Cleek showed up to Dad’s Towing on East Old Hickory Blvd. on Saturday to recover his vehicle. An employee at the tow yard told police that Cleek was angry about his vehicle getting towed and an argument ensued, during which Cleek produced a black handgun from his satchel and pointed it at his head.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Franklin Police looking for man who stole a $2,900 dog head statue

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are working to identify a man who stole a $2,900 bronze dog statue from the Winchester Antique Mall last week. The burglar seemingly noticed the security cameras and can be seen looking directly at them in photos recently released by Franklin Police. FPD is...
FRANKLIN, TN

