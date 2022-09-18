Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit, killed in Nashville crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An Old Hickory man died Monday night following a crash in Nashville. Michael Jason Brown, 44, was hit and killed while trying to cross Elm Hill Pike near the railroad tracks, police said. Brown was hit at about 5:30 p.m. by the driver of an...
Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night. Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.
Montgomery County baby hit by car back home recovering
After being involved in a hit-and-run accident, a baby is back home recovering with his parents. Meanwhile, investigators have found the driver.
Man arrested for critically injuring pedestrian and driving away Saturday night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a man who allegedly struck a pedestrian last week and fled the scene, twice. According to the arrest affidavit, 52-year-old Nathaniel Webb hit a woman with his vehicle on Friday, September 16, near the Piggly Wiggly market on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.
Young child recovering after being hit by car
WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young child was hit by a car after wandering in the middle of the road on Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a call of a child under two who was hit by a vehicle. The child allegedly made their way out to the Dotsonville roadway from their residence.
2 People Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dickson (Dickson, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that a Kia Soul slammed into the back of a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Kitten dies after being thrown into firepit; Portland police investigating
Police are investigating the report of a kitten that was thrown into a firepit and later died. The animal rescue group that tried to save him says they are seeing a troubling trend.
Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit and run crash in south Nashville that claimed the life of a Nashville woman. Police said Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, died as the result of the two-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after man hit and killed on Bell Road
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Child found safe after father leads TN officers on multi-county chase
A baby is safe and sound and his father is in jail after a multi-county chase involving five law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee.
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
Man with 3 prior DUIs crashes in front of police, arrested for DUI again in Nashville
A man with three prior DUI convictions has been arrested again on DUI charges after police say he crashed in front of officers in South Nashville.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
Benton County deputies respond to accidental child overdose
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an accidental child overdose. According to dispatch, the incident took place Monday, September 19 in the Holladay area. Police say deputies and EMS responded to the scene, and it was reported that the child had...
Grub Hub delivery driver carjacked in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Grub Hub delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday afternoon in East Nashville. “I just opened my front door, and I quickly saw what looked like three or four kids running down the sidewalk and a helicopter hovering on them,” said J.D. Tyler. Around 12:30 p.m....
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
SHERIFF: $2,500, 2 pounds of drugs, guns recovered in Williamson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After working undercover for three months, officers with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered two pounds of marijuana, an ounce of fentanyl, two guns and $2500 from a home on Tuesday morning. An official with WCSO said a search warrant carried at the home Tuesday...
Man crashes car after taking it back from tow yard at gunpoint
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested over the weekend after he showed up armed to a tow yard and took his car back and led police on a chase through Madison. According to the arrest affidavit, William Cleek showed up to Dad’s Towing on East Old Hickory Blvd. on Saturday to recover his vehicle. An employee at the tow yard told police that Cleek was angry about his vehicle getting towed and an argument ensued, during which Cleek produced a black handgun from his satchel and pointed it at his head.
Franklin Police looking for man who stole a $2,900 dog head statue
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are working to identify a man who stole a $2,900 bronze dog statue from the Winchester Antique Mall last week. The burglar seemingly noticed the security cameras and can be seen looking directly at them in photos recently released by Franklin Police. FPD is...
