Mars Rover Finds Organic Matter
Last week, NASA officials announced the discovery of organic matter in Martian rock samples found by the Perseverance rover team. The region where the rock samples were taken is called Wildcat Ridge, which is part of an ancient river delta in the Jezero Crater. Researchers caution that finding organic molecules, or aromatics, does not necessarily mean evidence of ancient life on the Red Planet, though it is considered a potential biosignature. NASA is also developing the Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission to send a lander to Mars to retrieve the rock samples and return them for study on Earth by 2033.
