theutcecho.com
Mocs Golf Opens Season
Both the men’s and women’s UTC golf teams opened their seasons this week with moderately successful performances. The women’s team began on Tuesday in The Green Wave Fall Classic in New Orleans, finishing 11th in a 14-team field as they shot a total score of 885 for the event.
theutcecho.com
Can Mocs Football Upset The Illini?
Last year, Cole Strange and the Mocs battled through four quarters to a 28-23 loss to the Southeastern Conference’s Kentucky Wildcats, a team that would end up being Citrus Bowl champions and finishing with a 10-3 record. The game brought notable attention to Chattanooga, as evident with Cole Strange’s...
theutcecho.com
UTC’s Spectrum Prepares for Chattanooga Pride
UTC’s Spectrum plans their involvement with Tennessee Valley Pride, otherwise known as Chattanooga Pride, an LGBTQ+ event taking place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. Spectrum is an LGBTQ+ organization at UTC that provides a safe space for those within the community and allies. T. Spectrum’s community liaison— Abby...
Four Tennessee College Football Teams Get Recognized by FCS National Rankings
The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) is a part of the NCAA Division I but represents the lower level of competition in the country’s highest level of college football. Tennessee has teams that are competing at a very high level against other FCS programs. Chattanooga has yet to lose a...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is cautious to not let his team look too far ahead of Thursday's game. Illinois (2-1) is coming off of a win against Virginia prior to last week's open week and hosts Chattanooga (3-0), which is ranked No. 9 in the FCS polls. Bielema, the head coach, is saying all of the right things about not letting his team overlook an opponent that certainly has the capability of capitalizing on an Illinois mistake, which the Illini have been prone to having in the first three games of the season.
WDEF
Brainerd High School kicks off its Future Ready Program by showing one can excel without a college degree
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Brainerd High School kicked off its Future Ready Program August 25th. Students were able to see some of the people and things that are locally available to them after graduation. The Chattanooga Fire Department was on hand, as well as a helicopter flying unit. Brainerd’s executive...
theutcecho.com
Enrollment Decreases at UTC in the Fall of 2022
The official census data for the current semester has been recorded and overall enrollment has gone down by a couple hundred students. “Enrollment is going to be strong but not up,” Chancellor Steve Angle stated. The overall enrollment fall of 2021 came to 11,457 students; to compare, this fall's...
theutcecho.com
UTC NPHC Groups Celebrate, Compete, and Connect During Yard Show Performances
National Panhellenic Council Students practiced for weeks to perform shows unlike any other– all to welcome their alumni home. …and maybe to prove, once and for all, just who runs Chamberlain’s yard. The Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Office of Alumni Affairs partnered together to host a...
chattanoogapulse.com
The 21st Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest Returns To The Southside The October
The Chattanooga Market will present its 21st annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest with a two-day festival on Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th. The weekend is a celebration that is uniquely Chattanoogan and includes lively German accents, bringing back thousands of Chattanooga Oktoberfest fans each year. It’s a chance to dress up in German costume—kids and adults alike—and chicken dance the day (or evening) away while enjoying the season’s first brat or German beer.
theutcecho.com
Heart, Hope, Heritage: UTC Professor Connects with Primates at Chattanooga Zoo
It’s time to meet the teacher whose activities drew the eyes of the FBI, appeared in two television documentaries, and captured the curiosity of an entire college campus. Reporters and researchers have thoroughly documented the story of Chantek– the first orangutan to be raised as a person–but they skip past the life of the person bold enough to raise him: H. Lyn Miles, Ph.D.
theutcecho.com
How Can Students Stay Safe on Campus?
Theft, in various forms, are the most frequent crime that students face on campus, according to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department. As students begin to settle into the start of the new semester, several incidents have occurred across campus which has raised a concern for the safety of students.
leeuniversity.edu
Danny Murray Recording Studio Dedicated
Lee University named its new recording studio after Voices of Lee (VOL) long-time director Danny Murray, Lee class of 1975. On Saturday, Sept. 10, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and dinner took place following a concert with 70 current and former members of VOL to celebrate the dedication of the Danny Murray Recording Studio.
chattanoogapulse.com
3 Sisters Festival Returns September 30 And October 1 For The 15th Year!
Just two weeks from now the 3 Sisters Music Festival will be presenting its 15th year of great bluegrass free to the public at Ross’ Landing. The event, scheduled for September 30 and October 1, is hosted by Fletcher Bright Realty. Music begins on Friday, September 30 at 6:00pm...
WDEF
Mayor Wamp and Superintendent Robertson Form School Facilities Committee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson have formed a committee to evaluate the needs of local school facilities. A 2020 report from MGT Consultng identified around a billion dollars worth of need in Hamilton County Schools. This includes dilapidated conditions...
theutcecho.com
UTC Alum’s Photos Featured Across The Nation
UTC alum and staff photographer for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Olivia Ross' creative photojournalistic skills led to some of her photos being featured in newspapers across the United States, including the New York Times and Washington Post. Ross went on assignment to take photos for the Times Free Press...
WTVC
Tennessee Dock Masters: The process of getting a TVA permit for your dock
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Janson Furrow from Tennessee Dock Masters tells us what we need to do to get a dock started and the process of getting a TVA permit. We also learn when to remodel versus tearing down and starting new. Stay connected with Tennessee Dock Masters. (423) 354-3000.
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth
PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
chattanoogacw.com
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
wvlt.tv
‘Humiliating treatment’: Sewanee sorority suspended over hazing allegations
SEWANEE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A sorority at The University of the South has been suspended over accusations of hazing and “humiliating treatment” of new members. Local News 3 reported that Theta Kappa Phi, or TKP, was suspended “for at least one year” over an incident that happened on the university’s Shake Day earlier this year, according to the university’s Greek life website.
