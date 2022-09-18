Read full article on original website
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Without a doubt, South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. While it's true that Florida has indeed many more beaches to choose from, the ones in South Carolina are just as beautiful and definitely worth exploring. On top of that, you can also plan a short holiday on a really tight budget. To help you do it, here are three beautiful but often underrated places you should explore in South Carolina.
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. On top of having lots of charming cities and breathtaking beaches, South Carolina also has plenty of amazing restaurants where you can enjoy truly delicious food. And if what you love is seafood, then here are three amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that you should visit.
coladaily.com
Local ballroom dance academy wins big at national and world championships
Dancers with the Elite Ballroom Academy twirled their way to success in recent national and world championships. Jamie Barrett is the owner of Elite Ballroom Academy and said it is the only studio in the area to compete at such a high level. “I opened the studio six years ago...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More South Carolina women are registering to vote in wake of Dobb’s decision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Thousands of women are registering to vote in the wake of the late June Supreme Court decision to roll back constitutional protections for abortion. It is a trend that has reverberated across the United States, including in South Carolina. Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24 and since, more than 36,000 […]
coladaily.com
Female-owned Flock and Rally names Merritt McNeely as new CEO
Flock and Rally, a woman-owned communications and marketing agency in Columbia, has named Merritt McNeely as chief executive officer (CEO). McNeely has served in an executive leadership role at Flock and Rally since spring 2018 and was promoted in 2020 to executive vice president. She will now lead strategic planning, financial management, business development and more for the company.
FOX Carolina
SC special education classrooms shorted $400M
FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler sat down with some of the cast of "Ain't Misbehavin'". Quick Tailgate Foods with Chef Patrick from the Culinary Institute of the Carolinas. Habitat for Humanity celebrating 400 homes in Upstate. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Body found during...
thenewirmonews.com
Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster
Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Popular triples drawn four times this month in South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — For the fourth time this month, thousands of South Carolina Education Lottery Pick 3 players have won with three identical numbers. The triple number combination is hands down the lottery’s most played sequence. In an unprecedented stretch of 12 days, four Pick 3 drawings have...
FOX Carolina
Thousands win money in SC lottery using series of identical numbers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Education Lottery said thousands of players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers. Officials said 0-0-0 was drawn on Sep. 10 and Sep. 17, 1-1-1 was drawn on Sep. 13, and 2-2-2...
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Governor Ask School District To Prohibit Gender Identity Instruction
The Governor of South Carolina is asking a school district to stop gender identity instruction without parental consent. According to Fox46, Governor McMaster is asking the Charleson School District to stop its teaching without approval from parents. Gov. McMaster sent a letter to the school board. It states that CCSD...
Beloved West Columbia "WeCo" sign is getting an upgrade
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now. That's because some refurbishing is in the works. West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up.'. There's a lot of history attached to this landmark,...
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
The Post and Courier
Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?
COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
coladaily.com
SC State Fair to host ‘Sensory Friendly Morning’
The South Carolina State Fair is creating a new option this year for individuals who have difficulty with sensory processing. Lights and sounds will be lower at the fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 13. The SC State Fair will create an environment designed for children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders.
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
wach.com
A'ja Wilson delivers Las Vegas its first ever title, wins WNBA championship
(WACH) -- A'ja Wilson has gone from delivering South Carolina its first women's basketball national championship to now giving the city of Las Vegas its first ever sports title. The Gamecock legend and her Las Vegas Aces defeated Connecticut 78-71 Sunday to win the WNBA championship 3-1. The title caps...
Comments / 2