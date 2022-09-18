ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President

Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

Without a doubt, South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. While it's true that Florida has indeed many more beaches to choose from, the ones in South Carolina are just as beautiful and definitely worth exploring. On top of that, you can also plan a short holiday on a really tight budget. To help you do it, here are three beautiful but often underrated places you should explore in South Carolina.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. On top of having lots of charming cities and breathtaking beaches, South Carolina also has plenty of amazing restaurants where you can enjoy truly delicious food. And if what you love is seafood, then here are three amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that you should visit.
Columbia, SC
coladaily.com

Female-owned Flock and Rally names Merritt McNeely as new CEO

Flock and Rally, a woman-owned communications and marketing agency in Columbia, has named Merritt McNeely as chief executive officer (CEO). McNeely has served in an executive leadership role at Flock and Rally since spring 2018 and was promoted in 2020 to executive vice president. She will now lead strategic planning, financial management, business development and more for the company.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

SC special education classrooms shorted $400M

FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler sat down with some of the cast of "Ain't Misbehavin'". Quick Tailgate Foods with Chef Patrick from the Culinary Institute of the Carolinas. Habitat for Humanity celebrating 400 homes in Upstate. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Body found during...
EDUCATION
thenewirmonews.com

Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster

Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
CHAPIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Thousands win money in SC lottery using series of identical numbers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Education Lottery said thousands of players in South Carolina recently won money in the Pick 3 drawings with three identical numbers. Officials said 0-0-0 was drawn on Sep. 10 and Sep. 17, 1-1-1 was drawn on Sep. 13, and 2-2-2...
LOTTERY
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Alex Murdaugh's jailhouse tapes have dried up. What did they tell us?

COLUMBIA — Alex Murdaugh seemed dumbfounded. His younger brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, was on the other end of the phone line, delivering the unwelcome news that the family’s storied law firm — founded by their great-grandfather in 1910 — had dissolved, ditched the Murdaugh moniker and regrouped under another name.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

SC State Fair to host ‘Sensory Friendly Morning’

The South Carolina State Fair is creating a new option this year for individuals who have difficulty with sensory processing. Lights and sounds will be lower at the fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 13. The SC State Fair will create an environment designed for children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders.
HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

