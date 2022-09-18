ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIYSq_0i01aqes00

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.

“I think it goes back to the horse and carriage,” said American legion Post 229 Commander Larry Vannoy. “Now our steeds are motorcycles.”

Donors go ‘Over the Edge’ for foster children

Riders from across the country gather in Alabama on the third Saturday of September each year to remember the forced journey thousands of Native Americans took because of the Indian Removal Act of 1830. The North Alabama portion of the ride stretches from Bridgeport to Waterloo and commemorates the trail five Native American tribes followed when they were forced to leave the state.

“There’s a lot of emotion for me and for the guys that ride this because they have ancestors that were removed or that are Native American,” said Ike Moore, the Alabama/Tennessee Trail of Tears Corridor Association President.

The commemorative ride attracts families and bikers of all ages. Organizers said they are trying to educate future generations and keep the stories of past generations alive.

“This is history that does not need to be forgotten,” said Vannoy. “That is why we do this to commemorate that and make sure everybody remembers that. Those generations are gone that were actually relocated, but at the same time, we need to remember what we did to Native Americans and recognize them for the sacrifices they made.”

News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week: Sven!

Before their journey ends in Oklahoma, ride organizers said they expect more than 60,000 bikers to join. In past years, the lines of bikes has stretched for more than 25 miles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s harbinger of autumn: The hay people

CULLMAN, Ala. – The first sign of Oktoberfest was seen in Cullman Monday, as the hay people made their return to various locations around town including the intersection of U.S. Highways 278 and 31, Goat Island Brewing and Depot Park.   The hay people were brought to life by Cullman’s Philip and Pat Clemmons, beloved community members and former posthumous burgermeisters. Inspirated during a trip to Germany in 1999 where the Clemmonses saw their first hay people, the couple made their own incarnation of the hay-stuffed favorites soon thereafter.   The couple tragically passed in 2008 but their tradition has been carried on by their daughter, Nancy Clemmons Moore, and other members of the community. Dutifully hauling the three bales of hay needed for each hay person, dressing one in lederhosen and hat and the other in a dirndl and braids, Moore and her helpers brought the Cullman tradition back on Monday, again assembling the community favorites and keeping her parents’ memory alive and well.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Bridgeport, AL
City
Waterloo, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
AL.com

Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps

After waiting in line at the monthly traffic court, Kierstan Pointer, a single mom who sped through town, simply handed over a wad of crumpled $20 bills and lamented her mistake. “This is really hurting my family financially,” she said. Welcome to Hillsboro, the town that may well be...
ALABAMA STATE
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Bikers#Native Americans
townandtourist.com

19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Cars
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy