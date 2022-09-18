Read full article on original website
Pandemic side-effect, self-employment on the rise
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The COVID-19 pandemic impacted every industry, from large corporations to small businesses. “I realized during Covid that you’re gambling every day,” said Myron Lott, owner of The Mint Julep Patio, a performance and event venue in Hattiesburg that celebrated its first anniversary just last week. “It kind of made things front and center as far as what’s important. Going to work was a gamble at that point in my mind. It was ‘Do I go to work? I have to take care of my family. What if I get sick?’”
Merit Health Wesley opens new critical care and step-down units
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new critical care and step-down units on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The $3.4 million extension includes adding eight critical care beds and 12 beds for the step-down unit. Rick Kolaczek, COO of the hospital, said the increase in...
Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will amend a multi-million dollar agreement leading to infrastructure improvements in the midtown area. The Hattiesburg City Council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to approve an amendment to a tax increment funding agreement. Commonly referred to as ‘TIF,’ it adds another $2.85...
September 20, 2022: Kristy Gould - Hattiesburg Clinic
Kristy Gould serves as the corporate planning and development officers at Hattiesburg Clinic. In this role, she oversees the marketing, public relations, communications, provider relations and patient satisfaction for Hattiesburg Clinic, which is the largest privately owned multispecialty outpatient clinic in Mississippi. She holds a master's degree in public relations from Southern Miss, and is also a cum laude graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interpersonal communications.
Community health fair in Hattiesburg to celebrate Hispanic heritage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community health event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is scheduled for this weekend in Hattiesburg. The first “Hispanic Festival” will take place Saturday at Friendship Park, also known as Eastside Park, on Rebecca Avenue. The event will have more than two dozen vendors,...
Hub City honors late queen with Sept. fire hydrant design
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The late Queen of England has left a lasting legacy across the world, including the Hub City. In honor of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the fire hydrant outside Hattiesburg City Hall has been painted royal purple with a crown and the queen’s initials and date of birth and death marked in gold.
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city to apply for a grant to help reconstruct parts of Jaycee Park. At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, council members authorized the city to apply for a grant from the MLB-MLBPA, or Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.
New construction at Collins Police Dept. nearing completion
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Work on a project to improve security at the Collins Police Department has passed the halfway point. According to Police Chief Joey Ponder, construction of a new sally port, a new booking area, new restrooms and a new storage area is about 80% complete. The work...
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
Harrison County School Board Accepts Donations
After awarding a bid on a 16th section piece of land in Saucier, Miss. for a hunting lease, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees accepted donations at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport on Monday, September 19, 2022. Both donations were given for separate projects in the Harrison County School District.
Forrest Co. circuit clerk gives advice on National Voter Registration Day
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - September 20 marks National Voter Registration Day, and there are some tips and reminders people should consider before casting a ballot in the upcoming election. Before registering to vote, there are requirements Mississippi residents need to meet, including:. Must be at least 18 years or...
State leaders and residents question Gov. Reeves’ comments about Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people in Mississippi are trying to figure out exactly what Governor Tate Reeves meant when he spoke to a group in Hattiesburg last week. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Governor Tate Reeves said.
Fire at Petal Primary cancels classes for Wednesday, Sept. 21
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District announced that classes for PK-2 students at Petal Primary School are canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following a small hallway fire on the premises. According to an alert from the district, the fire occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in...
Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Principal Sandra Stuart said these donations are beneficial for both students and teachers. As principal, I see every day, especially with our pandemic that we’ve been...
Hub City to kick-off National Night Out celebrations at Live at Five Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to kick off its 32nd year of celebrating National Night Out by joining Live at Five Thursday. According to the City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communication Officer, Samantha McCain, the kick-off at Live at Five will take place at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mason Elementary holds events for Alopecia Awareness Month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved oral tablets to treat adult patients with severe Alopecia Areata -a common autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other areas of the body. Henrietta Brown, a teacher at Mason Elementary School...
Pearl’s Diner fits in niche, marks 5th anniversary
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl’s Diner celebrated its fifth anniversary Saturday, as the restaurant came alive with music, giveaways, cake and fellowship. “It’s a small place, but my customers bought in to it,” owner Pearl Campbell said “It’s just like grandma’s house. If you don’t see a seat just for you, go over and introduce yourself and ask them, can you dine with them, and it has worked.
Forrest County NAACP stresses importance of voting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day, and the Forrest County branch of the NAACP wants people to use their voice and vote to make the greatest impact. Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County NAACP, believes change begins at a local level. He encourages...
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
