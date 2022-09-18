ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird rescue holds fundraising event at Albuquerque brewery

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Birds were in the spotlight Saturday afternoon. People flocked to a local brewery to visit a fundraiser aiming to help domestic birds in foster care.

Bird at event

At Tractor Brewing Company, Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico held a fundraiser. The organization takes in birds throughout the state who have been abandoned, neglected, or surrendered.

The group brought 10 birds to the event for people to visit with. Those who work for the organization said they hope to help each of their birds find permanent homes.

Founder Aly Newbill said their goal is to keep the birds healthy, happy, socialized, and to adopt them out.

