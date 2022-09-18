Pokemon Journeys might have flirted with the idea of one champion going into retirement following the Masters Tournament, but the newest episode of the series has backed down on this idea as the champion was inspired to do battle once more! While the World Coronation Series was already packed with a ton of memorable battles as Ash Ketchum took on the entire Pokemon world on his way up the ranks, the Masters Tournament had taken things to the next level as he now battles against the other regional champions. But it's also been pretty monumental for these champions as well.

