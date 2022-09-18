Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
There is at least one Electric-type rodent Pokemon in every Generation of games, and Violet and Scarlet give us Pawmi, the Mouse Pokemon. It is the partner Pokemon of Nemona. Make sure to see the rest of the New Pokemon and the complete list of all Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet.
Dragon Ball Crossover Sends Goku On an Adventure With Ash Ketchum
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and Akira Toriyama has watched the series turn into a classic. The shonen was a gateway to anime for millions, and of course, that means Goku holds a special place in their hearts. The same can be said for other anime legends like Ash Ketchum of Pokemon. And now, a special piece of art is bringing the two icons together.
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Pokemon Cancels One Champion's Retirement
Pokemon Journeys might have flirted with the idea of one champion going into retirement following the Masters Tournament, but the newest episode of the series has backed down on this idea as the champion was inspired to do battle once more! While the World Coronation Series was already packed with a ton of memorable battles as Ash Ketchum took on the entire Pokemon world on his way up the ranks, the Masters Tournament had taken things to the next level as he now battles against the other regional champions. But it's also been pretty monumental for these champions as well.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Explosive With Megumin
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up for a huge anime comeback in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Megumin is such a fan favorite member of Kazuma's party! As the anime gets ready to return for the highly anticipated third season of the series, there are all sorts of questions as to what the wild characters from the series will be getting into next. After having a particularly eventful feature film outing following the second season, Megumin will be branching out from the others with her own anime adventure next.
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
Collaboration Between Dynasty Warriors Developer And EA Originals Brings New Monster Hunter-Style Game
A new hunting game, in the vein of Monster Hunter rather than Big Buck Hunter, is under development by EA’s Omega Force and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors team. Not much is known about EA’s next hunting game, but we do know that it is a AAA title set in a fantastical feudal Japan. It’s possible that it may be shown off this week at the Tokyo Game Show, so stay tuned for further information later this month.
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
Resident Evil 9 Could See Return of Former Protagonist
It seems like the next mainline installment in the Resident Evil franchise, which many fans are simply referring to as Resident Evil 9 for the time being, will introduce a new protagonist or instead bring back a character from a past installment. In both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom put players in control of the faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. And while Ethan's story ended up coming to an end in Village, his daughter, Rose, will continue the tale of the Winters family in the game's upcoming DLC entitled Shadows of Rose. Following the launch of this expansion, though, Capcom has now made it clear that future Resident Evil games won't be focusing on the Winters family any longer.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting 2021 Game of the Year Winner
A popular title that was the recipient of a number of Game of the Year awards in 2021 is finally poised to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. While a number of great games from 2021 have already been available on Switch (Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, Death's Door), one of the most notable releases of the past year has only been tied to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Luckily, this won't be true for much longer as Switch owners will finally be able to play this game before 2022 wraps up.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Massive protests after dozens of female students have videos ‘leaked’ in IndiaHolly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield address claim they jumped queue to visit QueenKanye West reveals he has never read a book
New Xbox Update for PC Adds Popular Game Tracking Feature
A new update for the Xbox app on PC has added an extremely popular game tracking feature that is tied to Game Pass. While many Xbox users might play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles, Microsoft has slowly been looking to beef up its platform on PC in recent years. Now, it seems like the gaming mega-corp has been able to accomplish this goal in a notable manner thanks to some of the additions in this new update.
