Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24. The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speakers, food,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

BBQ on the River returns Thursday

After a two-year hiatus from the riverfront and a move to the other side of the floodwall, BBQ on the River is back beginning Thursday. The theme is "Smoke on the Water", a nod to the return to the riverfront and a tease to the larger role music will play.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
KFVS12

Renovations continue in Downtown Marion to attract more visitors

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things are heating up in downtown Marion as nearly the entire square is under renovation. From bringing in a new restaurant like a steakhouse, to an intimate music venue that’ll seat around 100 people, bakery, luxury apartments and a face lift to the iconic clock tower, private investors and city leaders are working to attract more people downtown.
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Three Rivers College Rodeo Championship slated for Oct. 13-15

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo, presented by Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, will take place Oct. 13-15. The event, co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, will be at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. The rodeo will begin at...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

One more hot day (9/20/22)

We’re going to see one more hot day and then we finally start to cool off… just in time for fall! Temperatures will be in the 90s Wednesday, then in the 70s Thursday and Friday with a rain chance Thursday. It was HOT on Wednesday. Record highs of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Vienna High School starts aviation program

VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Vienna High School started an aviation pipeline program. This is in partnership with the Southern Illinois University School of Aviation. The program is under the direction of instructor Wade Stewart. The partnership allows Vienna students to take courses that have been aligned with the SIU...
VIENNA, IL
KFVS12

Perry Co., Mo. sheriff to retire

Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing.
kbsi23.com

Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. So far, no updates have been given by law enforcement. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were still on the scene.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash

Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

