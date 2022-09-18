Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24. The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speakers, food,...
westkentuckystar.com
BBQ on the River returns Thursday
After a two-year hiatus from the riverfront and a move to the other side of the floodwall, BBQ on the River is back beginning Thursday. The theme is "Smoke on the Water", a nod to the return to the riverfront and a tease to the larger role music will play.
KFVS12
Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
KFVS12
Anna Fire and Rescue Department host event to interact with community
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau City Council agrees on using remaining ARPA funds on Osage Centre
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau City Council had a lot to talk about tonight when it came to Bill 22-148 and what to do with unappropriated general funds for the fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2023. The bill includes plans to distribute funds to various departments...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University to sell property on Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University is looking to sell a property that formerly housed the University’s honors program. The property at 603 N. Henderson in Cape Girardeau housed the university’s Jane Stephens Honors Program until the program was moved into Memorial Hall during the spring semester.
kbsi23.com
River City Rodders host 44th annual Manifolds on Main Rolls Car Show
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The 44th annual Manifolds on Main Street Car Show hosted by River City Rodders was in downtown Cape Girardeau with cars both old and new outside for the community and car lovers to see. River City Rodders President Rick Horrell says that the car...
KFVS12
Renovations continue in Downtown Marion to attract more visitors
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things are heating up in downtown Marion as nearly the entire square is under renovation. From bringing in a new restaurant like a steakhouse, to an intimate music venue that’ll seat around 100 people, bakery, luxury apartments and a face lift to the iconic clock tower, private investors and city leaders are working to attract more people downtown.
kbsi23.com
Three Rivers College Rodeo Championship slated for Oct. 13-15
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo, presented by Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, will take place Oct. 13-15. The event, co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, will be at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. The rodeo will begin at...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau: Broadway closed from Sunset Blvd. to Penny Ave.
Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift. There's a new way to show your support for veterans.
KFVS12
Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his...
kbsi23.com
$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
kbsi23.com
One more hot day (9/20/22)
We’re going to see one more hot day and then we finally start to cool off… just in time for fall! Temperatures will be in the 90s Wednesday, then in the 70s Thursday and Friday with a rain chance Thursday. It was HOT on Wednesday. Record highs of...
kbsi23.com
Vienna High School starts aviation program
VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Vienna High School started an aviation pipeline program. This is in partnership with the Southern Illinois University School of Aviation. The program is under the direction of instructor Wade Stewart. The partnership allows Vienna students to take courses that have been aligned with the SIU...
KFVS12
Perry Co., Mo. sheriff to retire
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing. The Breakfast Show...
kbsi23.com
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. So far, no updates have been given by law enforcement. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were still on the scene.
wpsdlocal6.com
14,000 square-foot grocery store coming to Wickliffe after sale of Town and Country property
WICKLIFFE, KY — After four years, the old Town and Country property in Wickliffe has finally been sold, paving the way for a brand new grocery store. According to a release from Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper, real-estate-developer and investor Billy Ingram purchased the plot, planning to built a 14,000 square foot grocery-store.
KFVS12
Crews battle hayfield fire in Sikeston, Mo
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition. There's a new way to show your support for veterans. Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift.
KFVS12
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
wdrb.com
Panel splits decision on parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
