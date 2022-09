Jared McCain has quickly established himself as one of the few athletes to start building his NIL brand at the high school level. The Duke basketball commit has signed a multi-year NIL partnership with Champs Sports, On3 has confirmed. He will headline the sports retail company’s fall performance apparel campaign. The reigning California Gatorade Player of the Year is able to monetize his NIL thanks to California allowing high schoolers to turn a profit.

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO