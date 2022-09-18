Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: First Road Game Snap Counts
It was a team effort to beat Western Michigan Saturday night at Waldo Stadium, but Pat Narduzzi was proud of the way his team embodied the oft-preached ‘next man up’ mentality. Nate Yarnell stepped in for his first college football action, Pitt weathered some prior and in-game injuries,...
Portland boys basketball coach Jason Goerge dies at 48
Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The Pines Golf Course nears end of an era
Michael Boogaard has spent more than 50 years at the course and is getting ready to hand over the keys to housing developers.
WILX-TV
Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
Mobile Secretary of State services coming to western, central Michigan
When people in southeastern Michigan can’t easily get to a Michigan Secretary of State office, the agency can bring those services to them. Now, that assistance expands to western and central Michigan, too. The SOS is adding two mobile offices to its fleet of one, Secretary of State Jocelyn...
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Everything purchased will benefit students in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, the U.P., Detroit and beyond
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
Skynyrd May Have Played Final Michigan Show At Allegan Co Fair
Lynyrd Skynyrd may have performed for their very last time in the state of Michigan at the Allegan County Fair and they played an amazing show. Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the Allegan County Fair Friday, September 16, 2022, for what might have been the final Michigan performance of their career.
WWMTCw
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey coming to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new taco restaurant with adult beverages is coming to downtown as part of a development that received support from the Kalamazoo City Commission. Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey is slated to open on the main floor of a building at 215 E. Michigan Ave., a building that is planned for rehabilitation, according to the city of Kalamazoo agenda packet.
Watch Midwest Motorcyclists Save 3 Baby Deer Stuck in a Fence
A few Midwestern friends were out for a leisurely ride on their bikes when they realized nature was struggling in a fence. It was 3 fawns who were in need of rescue which is exactly what the bikers did. According to the video description, this happened recently in Portage, Michigan...
95.3 MNC
Amazon slowing plans in MI
Amazon is stalling plans for five Michigan facilities as online shopping is slowing down across the U.S. A new fulfillment center opened near Grand Rapids in March of 2020, as online shopping began to explode due to COVID. Amazon had planned on opening two additional facilities in the west Michigan city in short order, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming
Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
WOOD
Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan
The popular discount interior decor chain Homegoods is set to open a new store this month in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Homegoods, the popular discount home decor chain, is opening a new store in Grandville, Michigan.
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Daryl Hall to perform at DeVos Performance Hall on November 23
Daryl Hall’s tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Hall will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on Wednesday, November 23.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan veteran gets 5 years for fraud over faked injuries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison after investigators who followed him discovered he had faked injuries that allowed him to claim more than $260,000 in federal benefits. Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton repeatedly claimed he had lost the use...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
