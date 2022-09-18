ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Die-Hards: First Road Game Snap Counts

It was a team effort to beat Western Michigan Saturday night at Waldo Stadium, but Pat Narduzzi was proud of the way his team embodied the oft-preached ‘next man up’ mentality. Nate Yarnell stepped in for his first college football action, Pitt weathered some prior and in-game injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Olivet College Names New Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College announced Monday it is promoting assistant Santiago Mendez to head baseball coach. Mendez, played in high school at Lansing Eastern and later at Lansing Community College. He has been an assistant for three seasons at Olivet. He also was an assistant for two years at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
OLIVET, MI
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
MICHIGAN STATE
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey coming to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new taco restaurant with adult beverages is coming to downtown as part of a development that received support from the Kalamazoo City Commission. Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey is slated to open on the main floor of a building at 215 E. Michigan Ave., a building that is planned for rehabilitation, according to the city of Kalamazoo agenda packet.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Amazon slowing plans in MI

Amazon is stalling plans for five Michigan facilities as online shopping is slowing down across the U.S. A new fulfillment center opened near Grand Rapids in March of 2020, as online shopping began to explode due to COVID. Amazon had planned on opening two additional facilities in the west Michigan city in short order, but that hasn’t happened yet.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming

Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
WYOMING, MI
Michigan veteran gets 5 years for fraud over faked injuries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison after investigators who followed him discovered he had faked injuries that allowed him to claim more than $260,000 in federal benefits. Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton repeatedly claimed he had lost the use...
LAWTON, MI
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

