Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Weekly state high school football rankings
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.
Five Most Important SEC Games for Auburn in 2023
Which SEC games are you looking forward to in 2023?
Porterville Recorder
Indiana High School Football Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:. 6A. Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs. 1. Brownsburg(12)5-03301. 2. Center Grove(5)4-13142. 3. Indpls Cathedral-3-12603. 4. Hamilton Southeastern-5-02304. 5. Carmel-3-21625. (tie) Carroll (Fort Wayne)-5-01627. 7. Indpls Ben...
Comments / 0