Florida men charged with car break-in, credit card theft in St. Charles County
Two out-of-staters are facing charges in St. Charles County that they attempted to use stolen credit cards from a Wentzville car break-in.
Fire damages several O’Fallon homes, two families displaced
A fire damaged several homes Saturday afternoon in one O'Fallon neighborhood.
KMOV
Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.
KSDK
North St. Louis County Dunn Road closures
If you normally use Dunn Road along Interstate 270, listen up. Some road closures could affect your morning commute.
KRMS Radio
Accident On The Water Sends Woman To The Hospital
An operator’s mistake led to a watercraft mishap on The Lake of The Ozarks Saturday afternoon that left a woman with moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division report says 36 year old Amy Kohl of Cottleville, Missouri was a passenger on a Searay when the driver grabbed the throttle instead of the gear shift, which abruptly sent the watercraft into reverse, causing it to collide with a docked Fountain Boat.
Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
KSDK
Missing champion dog 'Tito' found after weeks of searching
Tito went missing on Aug. 26 in St. Louis County. The rare champion otterhound's owner announced Tuesday that he had been found.
KSDK
Months after historic flooding, this St. Louis cemetery is still trying to cleaning up
ST. LOUIS — Historic Greenwood Cemetery in St. Louis County needs the community’s help after flood damage. "I never know what to expect when we have heavy rains," Greenwood Cemetery President Raphael Morris said. Morris said he is still surveying the damage. "We've had ruts in the past...
KSDK
Defense claims St. Charles man didn't plan quadruple homicide
Richard Emery is charged with killing his girlfriend, her two young children and her mother in 2018. Prosecutors described the horrific scene Tuesday.
KMOV
Person in critical condition after shooting in Ladue
LADUE (KMOV) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Ladue. The Ladue Police Department said in a press release the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road around 2:30 a.m. Police said it is believed that two people were traveling on Interstate 170 when they exited the highway and got into an altercation, leading to the shooting.
Prosecutors, defense agree Richard Emery killed St. Charles family in Dec. 2018
Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree a St. Charles man killed his girlfriend, her children, and her mother just days after Christmas in 2018. But what is up for debate is the defendant's state of mind at the time of the murders.
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
Illinois man accused of kidnapping attempt at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man was behind bars in Miller County on Monday after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman near the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Illinois man accused of kidnapping attempt at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Bikefest Brings Thousands Of Motorcyclists To Lake Of The Ozarks
Bikefest rumbled through the Lake of the Ozarks last week. The two hottest of the hotspots: Harley Davidson in Osage Beach, and the Lake Ozark Strip. Check out Bikefest photos below... (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
Missourinet
Ignoring signs and warnings leading to more train collisions in Missouri (LISTEN)
Rail Safety Week is a collaborative effort among Operation Lifesaver, Inc., state Operation Lifesaver programs, and rail safety partners across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Missouri Operation Lifesaver is doing their part this week and Tim Hull, the executive director, tells us on Show Me Today that there is a disturbing fact this year in our state. More than 50% of collisions occur at crossing equipped with lights and/or gates.
