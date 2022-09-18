ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

KMOV

Woman accused of stealing over $180K from East St. Louis charity

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman accused of stealing over $180,000 from a Metro East charity was sentenced Monday. Kenesha Burlison, 40, of St. Louis, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from Call for Help and identity theft. From 2016 to 2020, Burlison was the Director of Human Relations for the charity that helps people dealing with homelessness, poverty and other personal crises like mental health issues and sexual assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
City
O'fallon, MO
KRMS Radio

Accident On The Water Sends Woman To The Hospital

An operator’s mistake led to a watercraft mishap on The Lake of The Ozarks Saturday afternoon that left a woman with moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division report says 36 year old Amy Kohl of Cottleville, Missouri was a passenger on a Searay when the driver grabbed the throttle instead of the gear shift, which abruptly sent the watercraft into reverse, causing it to collide with a docked Fountain Boat.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Environment
KMOV

Person in critical condition after shooting in Ladue

LADUE (KMOV) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Ladue. The Ladue Police Department said in a press release the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road around 2:30 a.m. Police said it is believed that two people were traveling on Interstate 170 when they exited the highway and got into an altercation, leading to the shooting.
LADUE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cottleville Woman Injured in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO

A Cottleville woman was injured in a personal watercraft accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Searay, driven by 59-year-old Thomas M. Morrow of Rocky Mount, was at the 6 ½ mile marker of the main channel around 3 p.m., when he mistakenly grabbed the throttle instead of the gear shift, causing the vessel to rapidly accelerate in reverse, striking a docked 1990 Fountain Boat, driven by 36-year-old Amy Kohl of Cottleville.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Missourinet

Ignoring signs and warnings leading to more train collisions in Missouri (LISTEN)

Rail Safety Week is a collaborative effort among Operation Lifesaver, Inc., state Operation Lifesaver programs, and rail safety partners across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Missouri Operation Lifesaver is doing their part this week and Tim Hull, the executive director, tells us on Show Me Today that there is a disturbing fact this year in our state. More than 50% of collisions occur at crossing equipped with lights and/or gates.
MISSOURI STATE

