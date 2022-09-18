LADUE (KMOV) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Ladue. The Ladue Police Department said in a press release the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road around 2:30 a.m. Police said it is believed that two people were traveling on Interstate 170 when they exited the highway and got into an altercation, leading to the shooting.

