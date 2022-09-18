Read full article on original website
It’s that time of year once again. SEC play is here for Tennessee, meaning it’s time to face the Florida Gators to kick things off. It’s Florida’s turn to come to Knoxville, where they’ll meet the 11th ranked team in the country. College Gameday will be setup and ready to roll on Saturday morning, while Neyland Stadium will be checkered and ready to rock.
Tennessee’s 2023 schedule was finalized and announced live on the SEC Network on Tuesday night. There wasn’t a ton to learn with the release, but the Volunteers did see some dates shift around the schedule. The Volunteers will face Texas A&M out of the west, serving as their...
The Tennessee-Florida rivalry has been one-sided for the better part of the last 20 years, with the Gators taking full advantage of the Volunteers’ struggles as a program. Through the end days of Phillip Fulmer, one year of Lane Kiffin, the disastrous Dooley era — Butch Jones, Jeremy Pruitt — it’s been a bad couple of decades. Through that time, Florida has won a couple of national titles. Even in down years, the Volunteers have figured out a way to be worse.
Things can change pretty quickly in college football. Take the Florida Gators as your latest example. Billy Napier’s year one squad opened the year with a takedown of No. 7 Utah, making us all reconsider what the Gators could do this season. They followed that up with a loss to Kentucky, and then nearly let lowly South Florida pull the upset on Saturday.
