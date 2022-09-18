The Tennessee-Florida rivalry has been one-sided for the better part of the last 20 years, with the Gators taking full advantage of the Volunteers’ struggles as a program. Through the end days of Phillip Fulmer, one year of Lane Kiffin, the disastrous Dooley era — Butch Jones, Jeremy Pruitt — it’s been a bad couple of decades. Through that time, Florida has won a couple of national titles. Even in down years, the Volunteers have figured out a way to be worse.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO