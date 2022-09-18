Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
richlandsource.com
Kirtland blanks Richmond Heights
Kirtland's defense kept Richmond Heights under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in Ohio girls volleyball on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Richmond Heights faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West and Kirtland took on Independence on September 15 at Kirtland High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wickliffe flexes defensive muscle to keep Cuyahoga Heights off the scoreboard
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Wickliffe as it controlled Cuyahoga Heights' offense 8-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 20. The first half gave Wickliffe a 4-0 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Ashtabula Lakeside posts stop sign on Painesville Harvey's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Ashtabula Lakeside's 3-0 blanking of Painesville Harvey on September 20 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside...
richlandsource.com
Halt: Andover Pymatuning Valley refuses to yield to Ashtabula Edgewood
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Andover Pymatuning Valley as it controlled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Ohio girls soccer action on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Andover Pymatuning Valley took...
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field drums Akron Coventry with resounding beat
Mogadore Field showed top form to dominate Akron Coventry during a 9-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 3-2 game on September 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Garfield Heights Trinity refuses to yield to Painesville Harvey
Garfield Heights Trinity didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Painesville Harvey's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Garfield Heights Trinity High on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Painesville Harvey played in a 2-2...
richlandsource.com
Hartville Lake Center Christian barely beats Warren John F. Kennedy
Hartville Lake Center Christian could finally catch its breath after a close call against Warren John F. Kennedy in a 3-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Ravenna Southeast drops a goose egg on Ravenna
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ravenna Southeast followed in snuffing Ravenna's offense 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 6, Ravenna faced off against Mogadore Field and Ravenna Southeast took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Ravenna Southeast High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Gates Mills Hawken refuses to yield to Wickliffe
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Gates Mills Hawken followed in snuffing Wickliffe's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Wickliffe took on Independence on September 15 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Garfield Heights Trinity doesn't allow Orwell Grand Valley a point
No worries, Garfield Heights Trinity's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Orwell Grand Valley played in a 3-0 game on September 14, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
Akron parents upset over Medina sport event 'slapping' incident
What began as an act of good sportsmanship, turned into outrage following a little league football game. On Saturday, Akron Youth Football teams played against Medina Youth Football teams in Medina.
richlandsource.com
Geneva takes victory lap past Middlefield Cardinal
Geneva showed top form to dominate Middlefield Cardinal during a 12-4 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Burton Berkshire and Geneva took on Chardon on September 15 at Chardon High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Wooster deals goose eggs to New Philadelphia in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Wooster as it shut out New Philadelphia 8-0 in Ohio boys soccer on September 20. Recently on September 13 , New Philadelphia squared off with Lexington in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Archbishop Hoban dance team, cheerleaders help their team to victory over St. Ignatius
AKRON, Ohio -- The second-ranked Archbishop Hoban Knights football team showed its might Friday (Sept. 16) as it overpowered the No. 5-ranked St. Ignatius Wildcats by a 28-7 score, led by running back Lamar Sperling’s 232 total yards. Sperling, a University of Buffalo commit, rushed the ball 29 times...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Lake Erie Crushers manager will not return in 2023: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON, Ohio -- With the 2022 baseball season over, the Lake Erie Crushers are already looking ahead to 2023. Team officials recently announced that Cam Roth, director of baseball operations, will not return to the team in 2023. The search for a new director/field manager will begin immediately. “The Crushers...
Strongsville will pay engineering firm $319,000 to study possible I-71 interchange at Boston Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Euthenics Inc., a Cleveland engineering firm, no more than $319,342 to perform feasibility and traffic studies for a possible new Interstate 71 interchange at Boston Road in Strongsville and Brunswick. Euthenics will also identify various design options for an I-71/Boston interchange and report...
Ranking all 607 Ohio public school districts by performance index test scores, led by 3 Cuyahoga County districts
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Students in Solon and Rocky River tested better than any other public school district in the state, according to the performance index component of the 2022 Ohio school report cards released last week. Solon had the top score of 110.1, followed by Rocky River at 108. Chagrin...
