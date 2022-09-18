ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Kirtland blanks Richmond Heights

Kirtland's defense kept Richmond Heights under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in Ohio girls volleyball on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Richmond Heights faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West and Kirtland took on Independence on September 15 at Kirtland High School. For more, click here.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Andover Pymatuning Valley refuses to yield to Ashtabula Edgewood

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Andover Pymatuning Valley as it controlled Ashtabula Edgewood's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Ohio girls soccer action on September 20. In recent action on September 13, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and Andover Pymatuning Valley took...
ANDOVER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Mentor, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Chagrin Falls, OH
Sports
Mentor, OH
Football
City
Mentor, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
Mentor, OH
Education
Chagrin Falls, OH
Education
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field drums Akron Coventry with resounding beat

Mogadore Field showed top form to dominate Akron Coventry during a 9-2 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 3-2 game on September 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Garfield Heights Trinity refuses to yield to Painesville Harvey

Garfield Heights Trinity didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Painesville Harvey's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Garfield Heights Trinity High on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The last time Garfield Heights Trinity and Painesville Harvey played in a 2-2...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: Ravenna Southeast drops a goose egg on Ravenna

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Ravenna Southeast followed in snuffing Ravenna's offense 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 6, Ravenna faced off against Mogadore Field and Ravenna Southeast took on Mantua Crestwood on September 6 at Ravenna Southeast High School. For more, click here.
RAVENNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lewis Clark
richlandsource.com

Halt: Gates Mills Hawken refuses to yield to Wickliffe

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Gates Mills Hawken followed in snuffing Wickliffe's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on September 15, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Wickliffe took on Independence on September 15 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
GATES MILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
richlandsource.com

Geneva takes victory lap past Middlefield Cardinal

Geneva showed top form to dominate Middlefield Cardinal during a 12-4 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 13, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Burton Berkshire and Geneva took on Chardon on September 15 at Chardon High School. Click here for a recap.
GENEVA, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy