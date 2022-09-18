Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Wisconsin Prep Football Poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments. Large Division. SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana High School Football Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:. 6A. Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs. 1. Brownsburg(12)5-03301. 2. Center Grove(5)4-13142. 3. Indpls Cathedral-3-12603. 4. Hamilton Southeastern-5-02304. 5. Carmel-3-21625. (tie) Carroll (Fort Wayne)-5-01627. 7. Indpls Ben...
Comments / 0