Read full article on original website
NoNamesPlease
3d ago
To the residents of Milwaukee who simply want their families to grow up in peace: Marxist liberals voted to defund the police. Liberal / democrat policies allow for criminals and murders to repeatedly inflict pain and agony onto victims and their families. Your neighborhoods will NEVER see peace until you CHANGE your voting habits. Continue voting Marxist liberal democrats into office = continue receiving the SAME outcomes. TAKE RACE OUT OF IT. For those who disagree, then sit down and eat your cake. You wanted it, you GOT it…
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
21st and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21 near 21st and Burnham. Police said the victim, 29, was shot just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and...
Milwaukee police seek 3 suspects in burglary near 68th and Morgan
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate three suspects wanted in connection to a garage burglary.
Argument leads to double shooting near 61st and Keefe, 2 arrested
Two Milwaukee men were arrested following a double shooting near 61st and Keefe on Monday. Milwaukee police say two men shot each other following an argument around 1:10 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Department of Public Works' employee was robbed at gunpoint near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. A 16-year-old was arrested, and police are looking for more people involved in the attack caught on camera. Police said around 7 a.m., the DPW worker was robbed at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentencing set
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. A jury on June 21 found Jonathan Massey, 31, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, the district attorney's office said. According to a criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Donta Roberts sentenced, 20 years prison in Milwaukee fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donta Roberts on Thursday, Sept. 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man in Milwaukee in November 2021. A Milwaukee County jury found Roberts, 20, guilty in July of first-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kletzsch Park shots fired; Glendale police, MCSO investigate
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of shots fired in Kletzsch Park late Monday, Sept. 19. The initial complaint came around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Glendale squads responded to Kletzsch Park and recovered numerous casings. Officials say there are no known injuries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19. Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence. Police have no one in custody. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting; 2 dead, 2 wounded outside Las Margaritas bar
Four people were shot outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha early Sunday, and two of them did not survive. It was the second shooting here with multiple victims in less than a month.
17-year-old killed in shooting near 71st and Hampton
A 17-year-old teen died after being shot near 71st and Hampton Sunday morning, Milwaukee police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing; 2 wounded after argument, 28th and Highland
MILWAUKEE - Two people were stabbed following an argument near 28th and Highland in Milwaukee early Monday, Sept. 19. Officials were dispatched to the residence around midnight. The initial investigation revealed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man and 22-year-old Milwaukee woman had an argument with each other prior to the incident. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. The man is listed in serious condition. The woman's condition is stable.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Center homicide; Milwaukee police investigate death of man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of an adult male near 38th and Center on Monday morning, Sept 19. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene – and have indicated an autopsy on the victim will be conducted Tuesday. This is a developing story.
Attorney breaks down self-defense law after a deadly home invasion in Kenosha
Local attorney Jonathan LaVoy tells TMJ4 News that in a case like this, it all comes down to the way Wisconsin's self-defense law is written.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near Comstock and Bow
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 near Comstock and Bow. Police said shots were fired shortly after 1 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
Comments / 7