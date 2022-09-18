Read full article on original website
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Eclipses century mark in wild win
Waddle brought in 11 of 19 targets for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday. The eye-popping target volume says it all in terms of Waddle's chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa, and it underscores how intensive a comeback the Dolphins were forced to mount after entering the fourth quarter down 35-21. Waddle was an integral part of the unlikely victory, recording a six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and then capping off the rally via a seven-yard score with only 14 seconds remaining. Waddle has opened the season with three touchdown receptions in his first two games and is clearly benefitting from fellow speedster Tyreek Hill's presence, but the entire Miami air attack will have quite the task in a Week 3 home matchup versus the Bills next Sunday.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Throws touchdown in loss
Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. He also rushed six times for 35 yards. Mayfield struggled to generate much in the passing game Sunday, as the Panthers suffered a second-straight narrow defeat to begin the season. While his 16-yard touchdown to DJ Moore and uncharacteristic rushing production helped his performance, Mayfield still approaches Week 3's matchup versus the Saints striving to click as Carolina's lead signal caller.
WATCH: Four-star guard Taison Chatman to make college commitment live Tuesday on 247Sports
One of the top-rated uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting class will make his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday. Taison Chatman, a four-star guard prospect from Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will make his choice live at 8 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. You can watch the commitment live in the player below.
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Another quiet showing
Jones caught three of five targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 24-0 win against Indianapolis. The 32-year-old ranked third on the team in targets for the second straight week and also finished tied for third in receiving yards. Jones has secured seven of 11 targets for 71 yards through the first two games of the year as Christian Kirk has established an immediate connection with Trevor Lawrence and is the clear top option in the passing game.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Broncos beat Texans, but Russell Wilson's ugly start is the bigger story after Week 2 of 2022 NFL season
Broncos Country, let's panic? Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, it's probably unfair to write off any player or team, let alone a player and team working together for the first time. It is, however, fair to note just how ugly Denver's big quarterback gamble has looked now that Russell Wilson has rocked orange as Mile High's signal-caller both at home and on the road. Make no mistake: Russ and the Broncos won on Sunday against the Texans, and winning cures all, as they say. But was it supposed to be this hard?
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert: Takes seat again in Week 2
Tolbert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. For a second consecutive game to begin his career, the rookie third-round pick won't be available to a Cowboys offense that's without fellow pass catchers Michael Gallup (knee, inactive) and James Washington (foot, IR). The decision to delay Tolbert's pro debut is an interesting one, especially with Dak Prescott (thumb) sidelined for the foreseeable future. In any case, interim starting quarterback Cooper Rush will have CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown, Dennis Houston, Simi Fehoko and KaVontae Turpin available at wide receiver Week 2.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Quiet night besides early TD
Henry rushed 13 times for 25 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills. Henry rumbled in for a two-yard touchdown on fourth down to cap Tennessee's first drive but was bottled up for the rest of the night as the Titans were outplayed in every facet of the game. Through two games, Henry has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, as opponents are stacking the box and Tennessee's passing game is failing to make them pay. Henry should find more running room in Week 3 against the Raiders, but the Titans' inability to replace A.J. Brown's production through the air has clearly bled into Henry's production on the ground.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Six catches in Week 2 win
Conklin caught six of nine targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns. Conklin's usage early in his Jets tenure has been encouraging, as he's had 16 passes thrown his way through two games. He'll need to improve his ball security, as Conklin fumbled for the second consecutive game, though both of them were recovered by the Jets. If C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) returns in Week 3 against the Bengals, he could cut into Conklin's near-monopoly on pass-catching opportunities among New York's tight ends.
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Exits with possible concussion
Bryant is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Bryant likely is questionable to return after he suffered a potential concussion at some point during Sunday's contest. With the No. 2 tight end sidelined for the time being, Jesse James could see a bigger role in Cleveland's offense versus Carolina.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3, 2022: Model says start James Robinson, sit Ezekiel Elliott
Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Minnesota Vikings high in the Week 3 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Vikings take on the Detroit Lions, a team that's giving up 32.5 points per game this season. That means players like quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson could be among the top Week 3 Fantasy football picks. But can you trust a player like Adam Thielen, who's recorded just seven catches for 88 yards through his first two games?
Colts' Chase McLaughlin: Comes back to practice squad
McLaughlin reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. McLaughlin did not get a chance to attempt a field goal or extra point after being promoted to Indianapolis' active roster ahead of Sunday's 24-0 loss to Jacksonville. The 26-year-old signed with the Colts' practice squad along with Lucan Havrisik last Tuesday after the team waived previous starting kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. McLaughlin's move up to the active roster appears to indicate that he will likely see two more gameday elevations as the team's presumptive top-kicking option over the next two weeks.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Big volume in Week 2 win
Davis-Price carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks. The rookie was inactive last week, but Davis-Price worked as the 49ers' No. 2 back behind Jeff Wilson in this one after Elijah Mitchell (knee) landed on the IR. He saw most of his touches in the second half after San Francisco took a 20-0 lead into intermission and did little with his opportunities, but fellow rookie Jordan Mason didn't see any touches at all. The team's overall offensive scheme could see some big changes with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for Trey Lance (ankle) under center, but Davis-Price's poor numbers in his NFL debut don't guarantee him any sort of significant role in Week 3 against the Broncos.
Kyler Murray appears to get slapped in the face by a fan following Cardinals' shocking win over Raiders
One of the most shocking wins of Week 2 came in Las Vegas, where the Arizona Cardinals came back from a 20-0 halftime deficit to stun the Raiders in overtime 29-23. A big reason the Cardinals were able to make the comeback is because of Kyler Murray, who not only accounted for two touchdowns in the second half, but he also converted one of the wildest two-point conversions in NFL history (He ran an estimated 83 yards on a play that took 20 seconds and you can see it all by clicking here).
Rams' Troy Hill: May have significant injury
Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a "pretty good groin injury" Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Hill had to exit during the first half of Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons after sustaining a groin injury, though the exact nature and severity of this injury appear to still be up in the air. McVay also added that he's unsure about the starting cornerback's availability heading into this coming Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Fellow cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) is also considered doubtful to play against Arizona, according to Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register, leaving Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell as the Rams' next best options to slot in behind starters Jalen Ramsey and David Long.
49ers' Jordan Mason: Injury opens up No. 2 job
Mason will take over the No. 2 spot on the 49ers' running back depth chart following the news that Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) will miss several weeks, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Davis-Price -- who appeared to beat the undrafted Mason for the No. 2 job in...
Cardinals' Greg Dortch: Tallies first career touchdown
Dortch reeled in all four of his targets for 55 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win in Las Vegas. Dortch has taken advantage of the Cardinals' depleted receiving corps to start the season, as all of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) have yet to be active through two games. During that span, Dortch ranks second among the team's wide receivers in offensive snaps (115) behind Marquise Brown (132) and ahead of A.J. Green (113) en route to a team-leading 11 catches for 118 yards (to go with Sunday's score). With Moore potentially out a few more weeks, Dortch can expect Kyler Murray to continue looking in his direction.
Suns Owner Sarver Announces Intent to Sell NBA Team
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has released a statement saying he intends to sell the team as well as the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in the wake of his recent one-year suspension from the NBA. “I want what’s best for these two organizations, the players, the employees, the fans, the community, my fellow owners, the NBA and the WNBA. This is the best course of action for everyone,” Sarver said in a statement. This story will be updated. More from Sportico.comLuke Kuechly, Other Athletes Join $6.5M Series A Round for MomentousPassing Game: The NFL's Flexible Bylaws Keep Football a Family AffairNBA, NBPA Partner With Sorare to Launch NFT-Based Fantasy Game
