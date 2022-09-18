ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Grove community without water for over 48 hours

By Ian Criss
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
The water issue has now been resolved for hundreds of residents in the Cedar Grove community that were left without water for over 48 hours.

It's common to not realize how much water is needed until it's suddenly taken away.

Residents at the Cedar Grove manufactured home community; however, know what it's like after having their water turned off due to what the city of Copperas Cove called an "ongoing sewage spill into a waterway."

One resident that did not want to be identified says this is not the first time this has happened.

"I’ve been here for over 20 years, and I don't know how many times the water, I mean I lost track of how many times the water has been shut off due to either water main breaks or possibly this issue as well," they said.

The local government says they gave previous warnings that repairs were needed. Management promised the issue would be fixed, but it was not.

Shortly after a cease-and-desist was issued, which caused the water turned off to the entire community.

"We had to fill up two to three big pots, and then we had to go spend money which we really don't have a lot of to go get those big office jugs and we have to go back and fill those up when we run out," said resident Payton Daniels.

The frustration continues for the residents of the cedar grove community… that have been without running water for over 24 hours with no estimated time on when the water will be back running… residents say living without the basic essential is a huge burden."

Cedar Grove Management did not have any recent updates but last said in a statement they will work to their best capabilities to resolve the situation.

"I mean this is a major, major hardship on people...I mean there's elderly people that can’t even leave their homes to go get water, let alone have the money to purchase serval gallons of water," said the unnamed resident.

Without water, simple tasks like daily hygiene habits have become a hardship.

"Not only are we having to go buy water for flushing our toilets, we have to go buy food because we can’t cook anything ...I had an issue one time where the water got cut off, I cooked...came home from work the next day, I had ants everywhere."

For now, they can only hope the issue is permanently resolved.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Cedar Grove#Elderly People#Urban Construction#Water Energy Supply#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance
Community Policy